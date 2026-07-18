Theegala Shows Resilience At Open Championship

Discover how Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased impressive resilience and skill to make the cut at the challenging 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Key Points Indian-American Sahith Theegala secured a T-52 position after two rounds at the 154th Open Championship.

Theegala was the only Indian-origin golfer to successfully make the cut for the final two rounds.

He demonstrated impressive maturity and strategic play, navigating Birkdale's challenging conditions to finish 36 holes at even-par.

Other Indian-origin golfers, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, missed the cut.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala was T-52 after two rounds at the 154th Open Championship here.

Theegala was the only Indian-origin golfer to advance into the final two rounds after a composed second-round 69.

Akshay Bhatia (71-73) dropped three late bogeys in the last four holes and missed the cut by three while the PGA Champion Aaron Rai (71-71) bogeyed his closing hole and missed the cut by one.

The cut was set at 1-over 141 and 78 players will play the weekend.

Theegala, who has been working his way back after an injury-hit 2025 season, handled Birkdale's demanding conditions with impressive maturity. He avoided the course's notorious pot bunkers, kept the ball in play and limited mistakes to finish 36 holes at even-par.