Discover how Sahil Rawat of Punjab and Ananya Muralidharan of Tamil Nadu showcased their talent to win the Under-17 Boys' and Girls' titles at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Key Points Sahil Rawat of Punjab secured the Under-17 Boys' title, defeating top-seeded Ritvik Gupta of Delhi 4-1 on Wednesday.

Ananya Muralidharan of Tamil Nadu won the Under-17 Girls' crown, triumphing over Maharashtra's Riana Bhoota 3-2.

The Boys' final saw Sahil Rawat win three closely fought deuce games against Ritvik Gupta to seal his victory.

Ananya Muralidharan showed resilience, winning a tight decider against Riana Bhoota in the Girls' final.

Top-seeded Ritvik Gupta of Delhi failed to live up to expectations as Sahil Rawat of Punjab delivered a commanding 4-1 victory to clinch the Under-17 Boys' title at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

Ananya Muralidharan of Tamil Nadu regrouped after Tuesday's loss in the women's singles final to defeat Maharashtra's Riana Bhoota 3-2 and lift the Under-17 Girls' crown.

Boys' And Girls' Finals Recap

The Boys' final featured three closely fought deuce games, all of which went to second-seed Sahil's way. The Punjab paddler took the opener 12-10, but Ritvik hit back emphatically, taking the second 11-2 to raise hopes of a comeback.

However, Sahil stayed composed under pressure, winning the next two games, both beyond regulation points, to put the contest beyond Ritvik's reach and seal the title.

In the Girls' final, left-handed Riana, seeded third, made a promising start, but Ananya gradually wrested control, taking the next two games to move within one game of the title.

Riana refused to give in, battling back to win the fourth and force a decider. However, the second-seeded Ananya held her nerve when it mattered the most, winning the final game by the narrowest of margins to secure a hard-fought victory.