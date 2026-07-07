Rain Halts Archery World Cup Stage 4 Qualification

Discover how India's Sahil Jadhav secured a strong third position in men's compound qualification at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid before persistent rain forced a suspension of play, impacting other Indian archers' performances.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Sahil Jadhav secured third position in men's compound qualification before rain suspended play.

The Archery World Cup Stage 4 qualification round was halted after 36 arrows due to persistent rain.

Other Indian men's archers, Rishabh Yadav and Kushal Dalal, were placed 17th and 20th respectively.

Indian women compound archers, including Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, had a challenging start.

Final qualification rankings will determine individual seedings and team pairings for elimination rounds.

India's Sahil Jadhav was placed third in the men's compound qualification before persistent rain forced play to be suspended midway through the opening day of the Archery World Cup Stage 4, here on Tuesday.

The qualification round was halted after 36 arrows, with Jadhav shooting 356 points to trail only Denmark's Mathias Fullerton, who topped the standings with 359, and France's Nicolas Girard, who was second on 358. An archer shoots 72 arrows in the qualification round.

Indian Archers' Performance Amidst Rain

Among the other Indians in fray, Rishabh Yadav was at 17th with 353 points, followed by Kushal Dalal in 20th with 352, while Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam was 42nd with 349. Yadav is the fourth member of the squad and is not part of the three-member men's compound trio for the Asian Games.

India's women compound archers, on the other hand, endured a disappointing start after 36 arrows. Prithika Pradeep was the highest-placed Indian in 23rd position with 342 points, 12 behind former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia, who led the qualification with 354. Parneet Kaur and Chikitha Taniparthi were tied for 30th on 341 points, while experienced campaigner Jyothi Surekha Vennam continued her lean run, slipping to 36th with 340 points.

The final qualification rankings will determine the individual seedings and team pairings for the elimination rounds.