Rajasthan's Sahil Sets New 1000m Meet Record At National Youth Athletics

Rajasthan's Sahil has made headlines by setting a new meet record in the boys' 1,000m race at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships, showcasing emerging talent in Indian athletics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sahil of Rajasthan established a new meet record in the boys' 1,000m race at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships.

His winning time of 2:25.25 seconds surpassed the previous record of 2:26.04 set last year.

Haryana's Dev also broke the old record, securing the silver medal with a time of 2:25.59.

The championships featured strong performances from young athletes across various U18 categories for both boys and girls.

Sahil of Rajasthan ran a well-judged race to improve the boys' 1,000m meet record on the penultimate day of the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships here on Wednesday. Sahil's winning time of 2:25.25 was better than the previous meet record of 2:26.04 set by Suraj Singh last year in Patna. The silver medallist in the event, Haryana's Dev, also improved the previous meet record, clocking 2:25.59. Madhya Pradesh's Ranglal D was a close third with a time of 2:26.83 seconds.

Key Results From The Championships

Results:

Boys' (U18): 400m: Lodenge Ramu (Telangana) 47.21 seconds, Manas Shinde (Maharashtra) 47.92 seconds, Ebin KJ (Kerala) 48.05 seconds.

1,000m: Sahil (Rajasthan) 2:25.25 seconds (MR. previous best 2:26.04), Dev (Haryana) 2:25.59 seconds, Ranglal D (Madhya Pradesh) 2:26.83 seconds.

5,000m race walk: Vishnu (Uttar Pradesh) 21:02.81, Prabhjot Singh (Punjab) 21:17.88, Aditya Dangi (Delhi) 21:35.16.

Discus throw: Dheeraj Sahu (Haryana) 55.85m, Yash Jaglan (Haryana) 54.82m, Swapnil Dutta (West Bengal) 54.47m.

Heptathlon: Nagar Singh Kanesh (Madhya Pradesh) 4812 points, Adarsh Choudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 4723 points, Somu Madavi (Telangana) 4587 points.

Girls' (U18):

400m: Shenoor Bawa (Punjab) 54.13 seconds, Lakshita (Haryana) 54.93 seconds, Sahaya Jemima (Tamil Nadu) 55.14 seconds.

1,000m: Nagini (Karnataka) 2:54.25 seconds, Hunny Malik (Haryana) 2:54.40 seconds, Deepika (Rajasthan) 2:54.82 seconds.

3,000m race walk: Prachi Bishnoi (Haryana) 14:01.53, Ranjana Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 14:01.79, Khushveer Kaur (Punjab) 14:09.91.