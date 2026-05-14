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Sahdev Yadav Appointed President Of South Asian Weightlifting Federation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 20:56 IST

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Sahdev Yadav, President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, has been elected as the head of the South Asian Weightlifting Federation, aiming to boost weightlifting standards across South Asian nations.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • Sahdev Yadav elected President of the South Asian Weightlifting Federation (SAWF).
  • Yadav aims to strengthen cooperation among South Asian nations in weightlifting.
  • Focus on improving athlete development programmes and coaching standards.
  • Emphasis on enhancing infrastructure and international participation in weightlifting.
  • Sabina Yadav appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of SAWF.

Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected as head of the South Asian Weightlifting Federation (SAWF) during the elections of new office bearers of the regional body here.

Yadav's Weightlifting Leadership Roles

Yadav is presently serving as the treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association, Vice President of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation, and Assistant to the President of the Asian Weightlifting Federation.

 

Commitment to South Asian Weightlifting Growth

Yadav reiterated his commitment to strengthen cooperation among South Asian nations and working towards the growth of weightlifting through improvement of athlete development programmes, coaching standards, infrastructure and international participation.

Sabina Yadav's Appointment

Sabina Yadav, Member - Innovation Committee, International Weightlifting Federation and Jt. Secretary Indian Weightlifting Federation, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the South Asian Weightlifting Federation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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