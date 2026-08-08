Sagnik Roy And Sayantan Kushari Clinch Gold In China

Discover how Indian bridge talents Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari clinched a prestigious gold medal at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in China, showcasing their exceptional skill in the Under-31 Pairs category.

Key Points Indian duo Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari won gold in the Under-31 Pairs.

The victory occurred at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in Hefei, China.

They topped Flight A after advancing from an initial elimination round.

The Indian pair secured 377.67 match points in the round-robin format.

Croatia and China took the second and third spots, respectively.

Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari won the gold medal in the Under-31 Pairs at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in Hefei, China, on Saturday.

In the first elimination round, 34 pairs competed and the top 14 advanced to Flight A including the Indian duo.

They then competed in a round-robin format, with Sagnik and Sayantan finishing on top with 377.67 match points (MPs), according to information received here.

M Fereneca and F Katusich of Croatia finished second with 357.78 MPs, while China's J Han and Z Wang took the third spot with 335.92 MPs.