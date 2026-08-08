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Sagnik Roy And Sayantan Kushari Clinch Gold In China

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 08, 2026 22:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian bridge talents Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari clinched a prestigious gold medal at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in China, showcasing their exceptional skill in the Under-31 Pairs category.

Key Points

  • Indian duo Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari won gold in the Under-31 Pairs.
  • The victory occurred at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in Hefei, China.
  • They topped Flight A after advancing from an initial elimination round.
  • The Indian pair secured 377.67 match points in the round-robin format.
  • Croatia and China took the second and third spots, respectively.

Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari won the gold medal in the Under-31 Pairs at the 9th World Youth Transnational Championships in Hefei, China, on Saturday.

In the first elimination round, 34 pairs competed and the top 14 advanced to Flight A including the Indian duo.

 

They then competed in a round-robin format, with Sagnik and Sayantan finishing on top with 377.67 match points (MPs), according to information received here.

M Fereneca and F Katusich of Croatia finished second with 357.78 MPs, while China's J Han and Z Wang took the third spot with 335.92 MPs.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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sagnik roysayantan kushariworld youth transnational championshipsbridge gold medalindian bridge team

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