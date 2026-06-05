India seek redemption and silverware against defending champs Bangladesh

Six-time champions India take on defending champions Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 final, with the hosts aiming to end a seven-year title drought and reclaim regional supremacy.

IMAGE: India captain Sangita Basfore and Bangladesh captain Maria Manda are flanked by India Head Coach Crispin Chhetri and Bangladesh Head Coach Peter Butler on Friday, the eve of the SAFF Women's Championship final. Photographs: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Five-time champions India will look to fill a seven-year trophy drought when they meet defending champions Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Key Points Five-time champions India face defending champions Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 final in Margao.

India captain Sangita Basfore stressed the importance of scoring first to gain a psychological edge.

Chhetri confirmed India will field their strongest available team with the title and FIFA ranking points at stake.

Bangladesh coach Peter James Butler believes his side can bounce back from the group-stage defeat and create history.

The two teams have a famous rivalry with India having historically dominated the eastern neighbours. But over last few years Bangladesh have managed to wrest back control, having defeated India in the group stage of the 2022 and 2024 editions.

The last time the two teams met in the final was back in 2016 when India triumphed Bangladesh 3-1.

Going into Saturday's final, India already have a mental advantage having handed Bangladesh a 3-0 thumping in the group stage.

But that is all history, and come Saturday, both teams will go into the game afresh, aiming to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

"Tomorrow is a completely new ball game. Bangladesh knows our strengths and weaknesses. And we know theirs and we have planned accordingly," India's Head Coach Crispin Chhetri said at the pre-match press conference on Friday, stating his wards are prepared for the blockbuster showdown.

"The way we approach the game is important. We have to win. It's about the attitude, how we approach the game. Having lost to us in the group stage, Bangladesh will come into the final with a different mindset because they know they have nothing to lose because they have already lost. It will be an interesting game," the coach reckoned.

'It will be important for us to score first'

IMAGE: India Head Coach Crispin Chhetri backed his players to have the right approach to tackle Bangladesh.

India captain Sangita Basfore said her team is motivated and ready for the final.

"We are ready for the final. Our goal is to win the trophy," Basfore said.

After the semi-final against Bhutan on Wednesday, Chhetri had said that in women's football, the team that scores first has the advantage and that thought was mirrored by Basfore ahead of the final.

"It will be important for us to score first because that will be a massive boost for us. That will motivate us to do better in the game," the 29 year old said.

Throughout the tournament, Chhetri fielded players from the development team to give them a feel of the big stage.

But in the final, Chhetri believes there is too much at stake for experimentations.

Bangladesh Head Coach optimistic of creating history again

IMAGE: India Head Coach Crispin Chhetri with Bangladesh Head Coach Peter James Butler.

"Winning matters now. Development of players is important, but result is also important because we want to maintain our FIFA ranking as well.

"Taking that into consideration we see which game to field our youngsters but in the final, we will be going with our strongest team because Bangladesh is a strong team. We want to win and bring this Championship back home," Chhetri averred.

Bangladesh Head Coach Peter James Butler is optimistic of his players bouncing back from the group stage loss.

"The girls have been outstanding in the last two years. We've had our ups and downs. I do feel we have a great opportunity of again of creating a bit of history. If we do, we do, if we don't, not for want of trying. If I can pass on my experience, it will be nice to be finishing on a good note," the coach said.

"When you come up against the likes of India who have a women's league, that does help when you play on a regular basis in a competitive environment. If you look at the scenario, I thought Bhutan were resilient against India. You have to be realistic, stick to your gameplan and hope for the best." he added.