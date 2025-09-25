HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAFF U-17 C'ship: India drub Nepal to enter final

September 25, 2025 23:52 IST

India-Nepal

IMAGE: In the final, India will take on Bangladesh who blanked Pakistan 2-0 in  the other semifinal. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The India U-17 men's national team brushed aside Nepal with a comprehensive 3-0 victory to book their place in the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship, in Colombo, on Thursday.

The semifinal, held at the Racecourse International Stadium, saw the defending champions finally convert their dominance into goals, setting up a title clash against Bangladesh, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0.

Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba (61') and substitutes Azlaan Shah Kh (80') and Diamond Singh Thokchom (90+4') were the scorers as the Blue Colts notched up their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

While the score-line at half-time remained goalless, it belied India's authority and composure on the ball.

India players displayed maturity beyond their years, orchestrating attacks through smart distribution and wide play, keeping Nepal on the back foot for most of the half.

The only concern for head coach Bibiano Fernandes' side was the lack of clinical finishing, an issue that prevented them from going into the break with a comfortable cushion.

India's first real opportunity came amid a scramble in the box when Gunleiba fired goalwards, only to be thwarted by a sharp block from a Nepal defender. The chance sparked further urgency in the Indian ranks.

Moments later, Md Aimaan floated in a delightful cross from the left which fell to Dallalmuon Gangte, but the usually dependable forward couldn't find the target.

 

Defensively, India were watertight. The midfield closed down space with discipline while the backline cut off passing channels, leaving Nepal with little choice but to attempt long-range efforts.

One such effort by Pratis Thapa Magar, a powerful drive from the edge of the box, forced a full-stretch save from goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah.

