SAFF Football: India women open campaign with emphatic win over Maldives

Aveka Singh stood out with four goals and two assists as Indian women blanked Maldives 11-0 in the SAFF Football Championship opener.

IMAGE: Priyangka Naorem opened the scoring for India in the 11th minute while Aveka Singh rounded off the tally in the 86th minute. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Indian women began their campaign in the SAFF Football championship with an emphatic 11-0 win over Maldives.

Aveka Singh stood out for India with four goals and two assists.

Five-time champions India will face reigning champions Bangladesh in their next match.

Title contenders India made an emphatic start in the SAFF Women's Football Championship as they pumped in goals for fun to notch a crushing 11-0 win over Maldives in the tournament opener in Margao on Monday.

Aveka Singh emerged as the top performer of the game with four goals besides two assists, as the 22-year-old midfielder destroyed Maldives' defence with her incredible show that turned their opening Group B match into a no contest at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This was also the first time the Indian women's team was playing in football hub Goa, and the home team players ensured they got off to a resounding start, having dominated the match from start to finish.

Aveka Does the Star Turn in India's Dominant Win

There was no surprise at all as Aveka walked way with the Player of the Match award after India, ranked 69th in the world and seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2019, made their intentions clear.

While Aveka Singh (34', 66', 70', 86') hogged the limelight with her stupendous show, including a low diving header that crashed into the Maldives net, India also had other goal-scorers on the night in Priyangka Naorem (11', 17'), Karishma (53', 68'), Pyari Xaxa (28'), Dangmei Grace (40'), and Sangita Basfore (60').

The huge margin of defeat leaves no doubt about India's dominance in the match. The record five-time tournament winners India will face reigning champions Bangladesh in their next match on Sunday.

IMAGE: Aveka Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match. Photograph: Indian Football/X

India Make Intentions Clear from the Word Go

India started the game on an attacking note against the world No. 167 Maldives as they found the back of the net just before the five minute mark after Dangmei Grace set up Pyari Xaxa for a tap-in. The goal, however, was ruled out due to an offside.

The hosts, though, took the lead minutes later as Priyangka Devi latched on to a Sangita Basfore cross from close range.

There was no looking back as India went into the half-time break 5-0 ahead. The hosts continued in the same vein in the second half and there was no let up in intensity, as they scored six more goals with Aveka finding the target three times.

The Blue Tigresses carried a dominant head-to-head record into the match, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other.

The top two teams from Group B will advance to the tournament semifinals to face qualifiers from Group A that comprises Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.