SAFF Women's C'ship: India edge Bhutan to set up title clash with Bangladesh

India overcame a spirited challenge from Bhutan, with Sanfida Nongrum's second-half strike securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory and a place in the SAFF Women's Championship final against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Sanfida Nongrum celebrates after scoring the winner against Bhutan in the SAFF Championship semifinal in Margao on Wednesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bhutan in the SAFF Women's Championship semifinal.

Sanfida Nongrum scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute after Bhutan's disciplined defence frustrated the hosts for much of the contest.

The five-time champions will face defending champions Bangladesh in Sunday's final as they aim to reclaim the title.

Five-time champions India booked their place in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a resolute Bhutan in the second semifinal in Margao on Wednesday.

India, who found the winner through Sanfida Nongrum in the 60th minute, will meet defending champions Bangladesh in the summit clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

India made to work hard by resilient Bhutan

Having stormed into the knockout stage with 14 goals in two group matches, the hosts were expected to dominate, but Bhutan once again demonstrated the defensive discipline that had taken them to a third successive semifinal appearance.

Ranked nearly 100 places above Bhutan at 69th in the FIFA chart, India controlled possession for long periods but found it difficult to break down the compact Bhutan backline in a goalless first half.

The Blue Tigresses created a few chances through Karishma, Soumya Guguloth and Aveka Singh, but poor finishing and some alert goalkeeping kept the scores level at the break.

Bhutan, meanwhile, remained dangerous on the counterattack and squandered a couple of promising opportunities of their own.

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Sanfida strikes to send hosts into final

India finally found the breakthrough when midfielder Sanfida scored the all-important goal after sustained pressure, giving the home side the lead they had been searching for throughout the contest.

Coach Crispin Chhetri then brought on experienced attackers, including Manisha Kalyan and Pyari Xaxa as India looked to go for the kill, but Bhutan refused to give up and continued to test the Indian defence with occasional forward forays.

The hosts created several more openings in the closing stages but were unable to add to their tally.

Bhutan, despite their determination, lacked the finishing touch required to force extra time as India held on for a narrow win.

Bangladesh await in title clash

The Blue Tigresses are now just one win away from reclaiming the crown they last won in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh beat Nepal 2-1 in the first semifinal to enter a third-consecutive SAFF Women's Championship final following substitute Sagorika's stoppage time winner. Bangladesh won the last two editions which took place in 2022 and 2024.