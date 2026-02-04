HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAFF Cup: India crush Bhutan, eye title vs Bangladesh

SAFF Cup: India crush Bhutan, eye title vs Bangladesh

February 04, 2026 19:15 IST

SAFF U17

IMAGE: India finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. Photograph: AIFF/X

The Indian Under-17 women's team crushed Bhutan 8-0 in its last round-robin fixture of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship to set up a summit showdown with Bangladesh at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday.

Key Points

  • India thrashed Bhutan 8-0, scoring freely and controlling the match from the opening whistle.
  • Pearl Fernandes struck a first-half hat-trick, while multiple scorers underlined India’s attacking depth.
  • The win sends India into a title clash against table-toppers Bangladesh as part of preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Pearl’s first-half hat-trick headlines eight-goal rout

Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') got one goal in each half for India. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') netted one apiece.

In the other semifinal, Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0, in the second match of the day.

India finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts ended third with three points, while Bhutan were at bottom of the heap with none.

The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday.

The Indian U17 team is participating in the higher age-group SAFF championship as part of its preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

Bangladesh stand between India and SAFF crown

SAFF U17

From the very outset, Bhutan were no match for the Pamela Conti-coached Young Tigresses.

Alisha Lyngdoh put them ahead in the sixth minute with a well-placed half-volley from outside the box, which was just out of Bhutan goalkeeper Sonam Choden's reach.

The lead was doubled by Abhista just a few minutes later, when Pritika, who was set free on the right, cut one back for the former to tap in.

Just beyond the quarter-hour mark, Thandamoni Baskey released Pearl through a slick through-pass that put the latter behind a Bhutan defence that was trying to hold a high line. Pearl beat Sonam with ease to score India's third.

 

A minute later, Divyani made it four when she surged forward from the right and slotted it in at the near post.

Pritika scored the fifth in the 25th minute when she entered the Nepal box from the right and netted at the far post. In the 38th minute, Pritika turned provider, supplying a low cross to Pearl, who scored into a gaping net.

A couple of minutes later, Pearl completed her hat-trick, tapping the ball in from close range after a set-piece caused some confusion in the Bhutan box.

Pritika was named the Player of the Match.

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

