HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Controversial tea celebration steals U17 India-Pak thriller

Controversial tea celebration steals U17 India-Pak thriller

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 18:54 IST

x

SAFF Cup U17

IMAGE: India edged their arch-rivals 3-2 to finish the group stage unbeaten and top of Group B. Photograph: AIFF/X

In Colombo on Monday, the India–Pakistan rivalry spilled onto the football field as the SAFF U-17 Championship delivered a five-goal thriller.

India edged their arch-rivals 3-2 to finish the group stage unbeaten and top of Group B, in a match that had drama, controversy, and a dash of history.

 

Both teams had already sealed their semifinal berths, but the arch-rivals played with full intensity in a contest that swung back and forth before India emerged victorious.

Team India players

Dallalmuon Gangte opened the scoring in the 31st minute, finishing off captain Wangkhem Denny Singh’s cutback. But Pakistan struck back just before half-time when Hamza Yasir was brought down in the box and Muhammad Abdullah converted the penalty with confidence. His celebration — sitting in the corner and mimicking sipping tea — sparked controversy online, with many linking it to the 2019 Abhinandan Varthaman incident.

The drama carried into the second half. Shubham Poonia’s driving run and clever reverse pass set up Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam to restore India’s lead in the 63rd minute, only for Yasir to equalise again seven minutes later after pouncing on a rebound.

The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Rahan Ahmed, India’s hero against Bhutan, reacted quickest to a spilled shot and tucked home the winner. India held firm in the closing stages to secure their third straight win, having previously beaten Maldives 6-0 and Bhutan 1-0.

Pakistan players

The victory sets up a semifinal showdown against Bangladesh on September 25, while Pakistan will face Nepal. The final will be played two days later.

For India, the win sealed a perfect group stage. For Pakistan, the defeat stung, but the tea-sipping celebration ensured the match lived far beyond the 90 minutes, reminding everyone that when these two nations meet, the story is never just about football.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Fearless, Dominant, Unstoppable: India Beat Pak Again!
Fearless, Dominant, Unstoppable: India Beat Pak Again!
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima2:59

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with...

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar2:55

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV