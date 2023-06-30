News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SAFF C'ship: Can Sunil Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?

SAFF C'ship: Can Sunil Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?

Source: PTI
June 30, 2023 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SAFF Championship: India bank on Chhetri magic to overcome Lebanon in semis

Sunil Chettri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri has been India's primary weapon in this tournament. Photograph: AIFF/Twitter

India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India, the defending champions, entered the semis as the second-placed team behind Kuwait from Group A while Lebanon topped Group B in their march to the last-four stage.

Chhetri has been India's primary weapon in this tournament, as he has so far netted five goals from three matches to sit on top of the goal-scorers' list. The count of goals includes a hat-trick against Pakistan.

 

The sensational tumbling volley against Kuwait during India's last league match underlined his still burning desire to lead the team's charge. Chhetri will have to be on top of his game for India to hurdle over the Lebanon challenge, and this is not to say that others will have a lesser role.

The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh will have to up the ante to support their skipper. All of them have had their moments in the tournament but apart from Chhetri only Udanta and Mahesh have been able to find the target.

India will be served well if they also can chip in with goals as relying on one player, even if he is as great as Chhetri, against an organised side like Lebanon could prove costly.

The home side will also hope that their defence will continue to work like a well-oiled machine as they have conceded only one goal in the last nine matches.

All these factors might not have lost on the Indians as Lebanon are a rather familiar opponent. The first meeting between these two sides took place in 1977 and since then they have engaged with each other seven more times.

Overall, Lebanon hold a 3-2 edge over India with three matches ending in draws.

However, India can take solace from the fact that their two recent outings against Lebanon fetched positive results. India held Lebanon to a goalless draw in the league match of the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month in Odisha, and beat them2-0 in the tournament final.

But, then, past records have little meaning in the ultra-competitive world of football and India will have to be at their absolute best to beat their West Asian rivals, whose quick counter-attacks can be a thing of worry. They are entering the semis with an all-win record in the group stage, having warded off Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

On the other hand, India were stretched by Nepal and Kuwait after a relatively easy outing against Pakistan.

India will miss the presence of their head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the Croatian was slapped with his second red card of the tournament during the match against Kuwait.

But then this India side has shown the penchant to rise over the rough sea, and the match against Lebanon will be another occasion for an encore.

Saturday's matches: Kuwait vs Bangladesh, 3.30 PM, India vs Lebanon, 7.30 PM. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out
Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Why Indian hockey team is aiming for gold at Asiad
Why Indian hockey team is aiming for gold at Asiad
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches
Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Kishu Shroff Isn't Your Regular Princess
Kishu Shroff Isn't Your Regular Princess

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Meet the top five women's contenders at Wimbledon

Meet the top five women's contenders at Wimbledon

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances