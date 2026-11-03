SAFF Championship 2026: India vs Pakistan to Open Tournament

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is set to kick off in Bangladesh on November 5, featuring an opening match between India and Pakistan, and marking the debut of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in South Asian football.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan will play the opening match of the SAFF C'ship tournament in Dhaka on Thursday, November 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy, TECNO Mobile India/X

Key Points The SAFF Football Championship is scheduled to commence in Bangladesh on November 5.

Six teams are participating: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka; Nepal is suspended by FIFA.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be implemented for the first time in South Asia, specifically from the semi-final and final stages.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to attend the final on November 17 as the chief guest.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is all set to host the SAFF Football Championship in Bangladesh starting November 5. Preparations have been completed, and delegations and players from participating countries have already begun arriving in Dhaka. India and Pakistan will kick-off the tournament in Dhaka on Thursday.

Tournament Details and Participants

"We are very glad to host this competition, SAFF Championship, the SAFF Championship, in Bangladesh after a long time. There will be six teams participating: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, Nepal cannot participate due to FIFA suspension", P Kattel, General Secretary, South Asian Football Federation, told ANI.

VAR Debut in South Asia

IMAGE: Kerala Blasters' Ebindas Yesudas and Arsh Anwar Shaikh were called up to the Indian team for the SAFF Championship 2026.. Photograph: Kerala Blasters/X

"We are planning to implement VAR for the first time in this competition. That will be the first time in South Asia. We will be implementing it from the semi-final and final. There will be a test run before, in the group stages, but that would be internal purposes", he added.

Anticipation and Expectations

"Everyone is prepared, everyone is geared up. November is a very good time to host this one with the weather and everything, so we are expecting a good football carnival for the next two weeks. So, I would like all the supporters, fans of Bangladesh as well as South Asia and beyond, to watch this competition, which is our flagship competition", Kattel said. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to grace the final as chief guest on November 17.