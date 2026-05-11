Sachin Yadav Set For Diamond League Debut In Rome

Indian javelin star Sachin Yadav is poised to make his Diamond League debut in Rome, facing world-class competition as he aims to build on his impressive performance at the World Championships.

Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

Key Points Sachin Yadav will make his Diamond League debut in Rome on June 4.

This is Yadav's first international event since finishing fourth in the 2025 World Championships.

Yadav will compete against top athletes, including Anderson Peters and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

Neeraj Chopra is not in the Rome Diamond League entry list and his season start is uncertain.

Top Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is set to make his Diamond League debut in Rome on June 4, which will be his first international event since finishing a creditable fourth in 2025 World Championships.

Yadav's Competition In Rome

The 26-year-old is listed among eight competitors for the Rome leg of the prestigious DL series.

His other opponents are former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Julian Weber and Thomas Rohler of Germany, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Curtis Thompson of the USA, Dawid Wegner of Poland and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka.

Pathirage is the currently the season leader in the world with his 89.37m throw in a domestic event in March. The Sri Lankan then went past 89m again at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, last month with a throw of 89.28m.

Yadav's Previous Performances

Yadav had finished fourth in the Tokyo World Championships last year with a personal best throw of 86.27m. He had outperformed two-time Olympic medallist compatriot Neeraj Chopra, who had finished a lowly eighth with an effort of 84.03m.

Yadav has already begun his season, finishing second at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi in April with an effort of 81.95m.

Neeraj Chopra's Status

Chopra, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and training in Turkiye, is not in the Rome DL entry list. It is not yet known when he will open his season.

"No final decision is taken yet when and where Neeraj will start his season," an official said.

The DL in Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 also has men's javelin throw competition.

The Doha DL, which also has men's javelin throw in the roster, was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8 but rescheduled to June 19 in view of the military conflict in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, women's 3000m steeplechase national record holder Parul Chaudhary is set to compete in the Shanghai DL on May 16.