How Sachin Tendulkar Is Inspiring Youth In Bastar

Sachin Tendulkar's visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar region is set to inspire youth and promote sports development in the area, marking a significant step towards transforming the former Maoist stronghold.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar visited Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, to promote grassroots sports.

The visit aims to transform the Maoist-affected Bastar region into a sports hub.

Tendulkar inaugurated a multi-sports ground in Chhindnar village.

The 'Maidan Cup' initiative aims to build 50 playgrounds across Dantewada.

Tendulkar emphasised hard work, discipline, and consistent practice for success.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday hailed the visit of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the Bastar region, once a Maoist stronghold, saying his tour was a matter of pride for the state and a strong source of inspiration for children and youth.

The Mumbai-based master blaster, a Bharat Ratna awardee, made a rare visit to Dantewada district as part of a grassroots sport's initiative, three weeks after the CM declared Chhattisgarh as "Naxal-free".

Tendulkar's Visit Signifies Transformation In Bastar

Sai, in a post on X, said the visit of Tendulkar to Chhindnar village in Dantewada reflects a transforming of the wider Bastar region, moving from fear towards development, opportunity, and confidence.

"Such initiatives will guide and inspire youth, while Shri Sachin Tendulkar's interaction with children will promote sports, and instil confidence, discipline, team spirit, and positive energy in them," he noted.

'Maidan Cup Campaign' Boosts Sports Infrastructure

He added that the 'Maidan Cup Campaign', organised by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Foundation, is a visionary step for sports infrastructure, especially in tribal areas, aiding holistic development.

The state government continues to prioritize sports and youth development, he insisted.

Promoting Sports Culture In Dantewada

During his visit on Wednesday, the "God of Cricket" participated in an event in Dantewada district as part of a grassroots sport's initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist hotbed into a thriving sports hub and opening new avenues for the youth.

On the occasion, Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, stressed that hard work, discipline and consistent practice were essential for success, and asserted there were no shortcuts to achieving goals.

The former India captain also advised children to choose friends wisely and strive to become good human beings.

He was speaking after inaugurating a multi-sports ground at Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium High School in Chhindnar village of Dantewada district, developed under a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist-affected region into a sports hub.

This was among the 25 grounds developed under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative of the district administration, supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and the Mann Deshi Foundation as part of efforts to shed the region's strife-torn image and promote sports culture.

The initiative, launched last year, aims to build 50 playgrounds across Dantewada in the southern Chhattisgarh's Bastar region which consists of seven districts.

Sachin Tendulkar's involvement highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate the Bastar region into the national mainstream through sports. The 'Maidan Cup' initiative, supported by his foundation, aims to provide opportunities for young people in an area historically affected by conflict. Such programmes are intended to foster a sense of community and provide positive alternatives for the youth.