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How Sachin Tendulkar Is Inspiring Chhattisgarh's Youth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 23, 2026 09:05 IST

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Sachin Tendulkar's visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar region as part of a grassroots sports initiative is set to inspire youth and transform the former Maoist stronghold into a thriving sports hub.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Sachin Tendulkar's visit to Bastar region aims to inspire youth and promote sports.
  • The 'Maidan Cup Campaign' seeks to improve sports infrastructure in tribal areas.
  • Tendulkar emphasised hard work, discipline, and practice for achieving success.
  • The sports initiative aims to transform the Maoist-affected region into a sports hub.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has hailed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's visit to the Bastar region, once a Maoist stronghold, saying his tour is a matter of pride for the state and a strong source of inspiration for children and youth.

The Mumbai-based cricketer, a Bharat Ratna awardee, made a rare visit to Dantewada district on Wednesday as part of a grassroots sports initiative, three weeks after the CM declared Chhattisgarh as "Naxal-free".

 

Tendulkar's Visit Signifies Transformation in Bastar

Tendulkar's visit to Chhindnar village in Dantewada reflects a transformation of the wider Bastar region, moving from fear towards development, opportunity, and confidence, Sai said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Such initiatives will guide and inspire youth, while Shri Sachin Tendulkar's interaction with children will promote sports and instil confidence, discipline, team spirit, and positive energy in them," he noted.

'Maidan Cup Campaign' Boosts Sports Infrastructure

He added that the 'Maidan Cup Campaign', organised by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Foundation, is a visionary step for sports infrastructure, especially in tribal areas, aiding holistic development.

The state government continues to prioritise sports and youth development, he stressed.

Promoting Sports Culture in Dantewada

During his visit, Tendulkar participated in an event in Dantewada district as part of a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist hotbed into a thriving sports hub and opening new avenues for the youth.

On the occasion, Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, stressed that hard work, discipline and consistent practice were essential for success, and asserted there were no shortcuts to achieving goals.

The former India captain also advised children to choose friends wisely and strive to become good human beings.

He was speaking after inaugurating a multi-sports ground at Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium High School in Chhindnar village of Dantewada district, developed under a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist-affected region into a sports hub.

This was among the 25 grounds developed under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative of the district administration, supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and the Mann Deshi Foundation as part of efforts to shed the region's strife-torn image and promote sports culture.

The initiative, launched last year, aims to build 50 playgrounds across Dantewada in the southern Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which consists of seven districts.

Sachin Tendulkar's involvement highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate the Bastar region into the national mainstream through sports and development initiatives. The 'Maidan Cup' initiative aims to provide opportunities for young people in an area historically affected by conflict. Such programmes are intended to foster a sense of community and provide positive alternatives for the youth.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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