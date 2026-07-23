Sachin Tendulkar supports student protests against exam leaks

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has publicly backed student protests against widespread exam paper leaks, highlighting the critical need for meritocracy and accountability in the education system.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has publicly backed students protesting against widespread exam paper leaks.

Tendulkar highlighted his late father's teaching: 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts,' advocating for meritocracy.

The protests, which began on July 20, have escalated, involving police action and demands for accountability.

The agitation is spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Protestors are demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leaks and related student suicides.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday backed the students protesting against repeated exam paper leaks, saying their disappointment is understandable and the society needs to ensure that they "don't feel this way again."

Posting on 'X', Tendulkar said his late father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor, instilled in him certain values quite early in life, the primary one being "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

Tendulkar's Stance On Meritocracy And Cheating

"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar stated.

"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he added.

The protests that began on July 20 have taken a violent turn with police resorting to lathi-charge on multiple occasions, citing law and order concerns.

The agitation is being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with support of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast.

The protestors are demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the NEET paper leaks that led to a re-test recently. Multiple students died by suicide in the aftermath of the paper leak.