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Siwach Advances To CWG Boxing Quarterfinals, One Win From Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: July 27, 2026 18:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxing sensation Sachin Siwach, a former world youth champion, advanced to the Commonwealth Games men's 60kg boxing quarter-finals, bringing him one step closer to a coveted medal.

Boxer Sachin Siwach beat England's William Hewitt in 60 kg category to win his Round of 16 bout at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday

IMAGE: Boxer Sachin Siwach beat England's William Hewitt in 60 kg category to win his Round of 16 bout at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/X
 

Key Points

  • Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach reached the Commonwealth Games boxing quarter-finals.
  • Siwach defeated England's William Hewitt with a dominant 4-1 points decision in the round of 16.
  • The Indian boxer is now just one victory away from securing a coveted CWG medal.
  • Siwach displayed a composed performance, winning four out of five judges' scorecards.
  • He will next face Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the upcoming quarterfinal bout.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and rising youngster Ankush advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's 60kg and 80kg boxing competition respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

The 26-year-old Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1, winning four of the five judges' scorecards.

Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. 

Siwach Dominates Round of 16 Bout

Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds.

He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.

The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.

Lop-sided win for Ankush

Ankush boxing CWG

IMAGE: Indian boxer Ankush is also one win away from a Commonwealth Games medal on debut. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Ankush won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage.

The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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