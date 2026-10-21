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Sachin Khilari Leads India's Historic Shot Put Clean Sweep At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 21, 2026 09:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Sachin Sarjerao Khilari led India to a historic clean sweep in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games, securing gold with a new Games record.

Sachin Khilari

IMAGE: Sachin Khilari defended the gold he had won in the previous Asian Para Games in China with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won a gold medal in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.
  • Khilari set a new Games record with his final throw of 15.87m, defending his previous gold.
  • India achieved a clean sweep in the event, with Mohd. Yasser securing silver and Parveen winning bronze.
  • The F46 classification is for field athletes with specific upper-limb impairments.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won a gold with a Games record as Indians swept all three medals in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday.

India's Dominance In Para Shot Put

Paris Paralympics silver winner Khilari defended the gold he had won in the previous Asian Para Games in China with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m.

 

Mohd. Yasser took the silver with his third round throw of 15.06m while Parveen was third with 14.94m.

The F46 classification is for field athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent upper-limb impairment. They compete in a standing position and generate throwing power using their hips and legs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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