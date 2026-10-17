From Taekwondo To Boccia: Chamaria's Inspiring Journey

Sachin Chamaria, a former taekwondo player, is inspiring India at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as he competes in boccia, aiming for a medal and greater recognition for the sport.

Key Points Former national-level taekwondo player Sachin Chamaria is competing in boccia at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, aiming for a medal.

Chamaria, a wheelchair user since a 2008 spinal injury, switched to boccia in 2021 and has won national titles and medals at the 2026 World Boccia Challenger.

He made a winning start to his pool-stage campaign on Saturday, defeating Khalifa Ahmed of the UAE 8-4 in his opening match.

Chamaria is scheduled to face Japan's Kazuki Takahashi and Korea's Jeong Howon in his next two matches on Monday, with the final of the event on October 21.

He hopes a medal will boost interest and awareness for boccia in India and advocates for improved training facilities and opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

Former national-level taekwondo player Sachin Chamaria is determined to overcome physical challenges and realise his dream of winning a boccia medal for India at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

His sporting career took a different turn after he suffered a spinal injury in an accident in 2008, but he refused to give up. A wheelchair user, Chamaria switched from taekwondo to sports such as club throw before taking up boccia in the BC3 category.

Understanding Boccia And Chamaria's Journey

Boccia is a precision- and strategy-based sport developed for athletes with disabilities and is part of the Paralympic Games. It is similar to bocce, bowls and petanque but is designed specifically for athletes with severe physical disabilities.

In the BC3 category, athletes with severe physical impairments can use a ramp, with an assistant helping them when required. However, the player alone decides the direction and strategy of each shot.

Chamaria took up boccia in 2021 and has since won several national titles. Recently, he clinched a bronze medal in the individual event and a silver in the pairs event at the 2026 World Boccia Challenger held in Cairo.

Para Asian Games Performance And Aspirations

Although the Para Asian Games are scheduled to open on Sunday, Chamaria's event began on Saturday. He made a winning start to his pool-stage campaign, defeating Khalifa Ahmed of the UAE 8-4 in his opening match.

Chamaria said his focus was on delivering his best performance in every match.

"My focus is on performing to the best of my ability in every match. Success at this level requires thorough preparation, the right strategy and precision," the 35-year-old athlete told PTI-Bhasha from Nagoya.

Chamaria is scheduled to face Japan's Kazuki Takahashi and Korea's Jeong Howon in his next two matches on Monday. The final of the event will be held on October 21.

"Winning a medal at the Para Asian Games would be a major achievement for me. It would also help generate greater interest in the sport and raise awareness about boccia in the country," he said.

Dedication And Future Of Boccia In India

Chamaria said his participation in the Para Asian Games was confirmed only shortly before the competition began, but the late confirmation had little impact on his preparations.

"My experience at national and international competitions has taught me the value of discipline and composure. I have stayed consistent in my training so that I am ready to perform at my best when I step onto the court. I understand the significance of this opportunity for Indian boccia. I want to make the most of it and give the sport greater visibility through my performance," he said.

"Sport has always been an important part of my life, and I wanted to keep competing and testing myself. Boccia gave me that opportunity. It is a sport where concentration, patience, precision and decision-making have a decisive impact on the result," Chamaria said.

Chamaria hopes that greater recognition for boccia will be accompanied by improved training facilities and more opportunities for athletes to progress in the sport.

"For boccia to grow, it is essential to have trained coaches, regular competitions, opportunities to compete internationally and access to world-class equipment. For BC3 athletes, ramps, competition balls, customised equipment and trained sport assistants play a crucial role," he said.

Chamaria also urged young people with disabilities to choose a sport that matches their interests and pursue it seriously.

"Talent is everywhere. Together, we can create conditions in which talent gets the opportunity to flourish," he said.