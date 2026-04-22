How Sachin Tendulkar Is Transforming Dantewada Through Sports

Sachin Tendulkar champions a grassroots sports initiative in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, aiming to transform the former Maoist-affected region into a thriving sports hub and empower local youth through the 'Maidan Cup' project.

IMAGE: Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar Foundation/Instagram

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated a multi-sports ground in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, as part of the 'Maidan Cup' initiative to promote sports in the region.

The 'Maidan Cup' initiative aims to build 50 playgrounds across Dantewada district, supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Foundation.

Tendulkar emphasised the importance of hard work, discipline, and strong basic sports facilities for nurturing future champions.

The initiative seeks to transform Dantewada, once known for Maoist violence, into a thriving sports hub for the youth.

Expert coaches will train local teachers to effectively mentor students, providing guidance and direction for their talent.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar participated in an event in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday as part of a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist hotbed into a thriving sports hub and opening new avenues for the youth.

On the occasion, Tendulkar stressed that hard work, discipline and consistent practice were essential for success, and asserted there were no shortcuts to achieving goals. He also advised children to choose friends wisely and strive to become good human beings.

He was speaking after inaugurating a multi-sports ground at Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium High School in Chhindnar village of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, developed under a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist-affected region into a sports hub.

Maidan Cup Initiative Promotes Sports Culture

This is among the 25 grounds developed under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative of the district administration, supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and the Mann Deshi Foundation as part of efforts to shed the region's strife-torn image and promote sports culture. The initiative, launched last year, aims to build 50 playgrounds across the district.

Tendulkar, who arrived earlier at Jagdalpur airport and later travelled to Chhindnar, was accompanied by his daughter Sara and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok.

Addressing children, the iconic player said talent may be god-gifted, but success depends on individual effort.

"There is no shortcut to reaching your target. Hard work, discipline and focus are crucial," he said, encouraging children to remain committed to their goals.

Importance Of Infrastructure And Coaching

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure, he said strong basic facilities are vital for nurturing future champions.

He also emphasised participation in multiple sports, noting that it helps build strategic thinking and mental strength.

Tendulkar said coaches play a key role in identifying "hidden diamonds", while the responsibility of shaping their future lies with the children through dedication and perseverance.

Recalling his own childhood, he said his journey began on playgrounds, and the lack of such spaces in regions like Dantewada earlier made the initiative even more meaningful.

He also underlined the importance of guidance and said that under the initiative, we decided that expert coaches will train around 100 local teachers to help them mentor students effectively.

"Energy needs direction. With the right guidance, talent can be polished and its value enhanced," he said.

Holistic Development Through Sports And Education

Encouraging students, he said this is the age to play and enjoy sports, though studies are equally important, and it is also the time to build good friendships.

A true friend should be like a mirror and a shadow - a mirror never lies, and a shadow never leaves your side. Therefore, one should choose friends who always give the right advice and stand by them, he said.

He added that the most important advice he received from his father was to strive to be remembered as a good human being.

Hailing the equal presence of girls in the event, he said women are the backbone of every family and their involvement is essential for progress.

Tendulkar also interacted with children and joined them in playing sports like tug-of-war and volleyball.

At the concluding session, Dantewada Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said that Bastar has now been moving towards peace and development.

He noted that children in the region possess immense talent, which can gain recognition at national and international levels if given proper guidance and opportunities.

He emphasised that sports, education and skill development are crucial for the holistic development of youth.

The event also featured various sports competitions, and winners were felicitated by Tendulkar. Local artists and residents honoured him with traditional handicrafts, while children celebrated his upcoming birthday during the programme by cutting cake.

Bastar Commissioner Doman Singh, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P and other officials were present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters earlier at Jagdalpur airport, Tendulkar said, "I am very happy that we have developed around 50 school playgrounds (under the Maidan Cup initiative)."

He said a Maidan Cup competition is being held in Dantewada, supported by the Mann Deshi and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, benefiting more than 5,000 children.

"It feels wonderful as our foundation with Mann Deshi team has been doing a good job here. I may play with the children as the sports event, which includes disciplines like kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics and volleyball, is being held," the legendary cricketer said.

Dantewada, once known for Maoist violence, including the 2010 ambush in Tadmetla (now in Sukma district) in which 76 security personnel were killed, is witnessing a shift. This initiative seeks to "reclaim childhood" and open new avenues for youth through sports, a district administration official said.

Chhattisgarh was declared free from Left-Wing Extremism on March 31 this year.

Under the Maidan Cup initiative, the target was to develop 50 playgrounds in the first phase in government schools, including high schools, higher secondary schools and porta cabin institutions, using low-cost models and community participation. So far 25 grounds have been developed and work is underway on the remaining 25 others, the official said.

Facilities for 13 sports disciplines, including running tracks, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump and wall climbing, have been created, he said.

Dantewada was once a Naxal stronghold, but has seen improvements in security in recent years. The 'Maidan Cup' initiative aims to provide opportunities for children in the region through sports. Tendulkar's involvement highlights the potential for sports to contribute to the region's development and offer alternatives to extremism.