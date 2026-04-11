Sachin Baisoya's Back-Nine Surge Leads to IGPL Invitational Win

Indian golfer Sachin Baisoya achieved his first IGPL Tour victory at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius, fueled by a remarkable back-nine performance and strategic play.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sachin Baisoya clinched his maiden IGPL Tour title at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius with a final score of 11-under.

Baisoya's impressive back-nine performance, including four birdies in five holes, secured his victory over Veer Ganapathy.

Veer Ganapathy finished as runner-up for the third time, despite holding the overnight lead.

Pukhraj Singh Gill, Udayan Mane, and Aman Raj tied for third place, showcasing strong competition in the IGPL Invitational.

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur finished tied for 11th, marking a comeback for Bhullar with a 5-under 67.

Sachin Baisoya produced a superb back-nine charge to card a five-under 67 and register his maiden win on the IGPL Tour, clinching the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes here on Saturday.

A four-under 32 on the back nine helped the 30-year-old finish at 11-under, three shots clear of overnight leader Veer Ganapathy, who signed off at 8-under after an even-par round featuring two birdies and two bogeys.

For the 18-year-old Ganapathy, it was the third runner-up finish.

Last year's Order of Merit winner, Pukhraj Singh Gill (67), joined Olympian Udayan Mane (68) and multiple IGPL winner Aman Raj (69) in a tie for third place at 5-under totals.

Milind Soni (71) was tied for sixth alongside Shaurya Binu (69) with 4-under totals. Three players -- Aryan Roopa Anand (72), Yashas Chandra (69), and Raghav Chugh (69) -- were tied for eighth at 3-under.

A large group of six players finished tied for 11th at 2-under. This group included the top woman finisher, Ridhima Dilawari (73), and the top local player, Pierre Pellegrin (70). They were joined by 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, who found his form with a 5-under 67, four-time Asian Tour winner Shiv Kapur (69), Harshjeet Sethie (70), and Indian-American Manav Shah (70).

The finish for the 27-year-old Pellegrin was particularly remarkable. He began the week with an 8-over 80 but shot an 8-under 64 the next day before finally finishing with a 2-under 70.

Baisoya's Winning Strategy

"Winning in India is always a great feeling, but to win on a Tour event outside adds to the excitement. This course is quite tough and demanding, yet also beautiful," said Baisoya.

Trailing by two shots at the start of the day after a last-hole bogey a day earlier, Baisoya moved quickly with early birdies on the first and third holes, while Ganapathy opened with a bogey. This allowed Baisoya to take an early lead. Ganapathy fought back with consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth to regain the lead, though he dropped a shot on the eighth.

Key Moments on the Back Nine

Ganapathy remained ahead as the players reached the back straight, but the decisive move occurred between the 12th and 16th holes.

Baisoya holed four birdies in a span of five holes, including three in a row from the 12th to the 14th to move to 10-under. Another birdie on the 16th took him to 11-under.

While the lead changed hands a few times, Baisoya took control in the crucial stages of the back nine to open a significant gap. Ganapathy was unable to find momentum, giving back shots despite recording four birdies during the day.