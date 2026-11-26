Indian athletes have showcased remarkable prowess at the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet in Bhubaneswar, dominating the medal tally with a significant lead, spearheaded by gold medalist Sabita Toppo in the women's 100m hurdles.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India significantly extended its lead at the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet on Thursday, accumulating 14 gold, 12 silver, and four bronze medals.

Khelo India athlete Sabita Toppo secured a gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles on Thursday, clocking 13.86 seconds.

Other Indian gold medalists on Thursday included Roshan Shaikh in men's 110m hurdles, Vaibhav in men's discus throw, and Sadhana Ravi in women's triple jump.

Sri Lanka remained in second place with four gold medals, while Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar trailed in the medal standings.

Toppo expressed her delight with the gold, aiming for better performance in nationals and global events, despite it not being her personal best.

Khelo India athlete Sabita Toppo hogged the limelight by winning the women's 100m hurdles at the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet here on Thursday.

India's Dominant Performance

Toppo and Shiny Gladssia secured a one-two finish in the event as India extended their lead at the top of the medal tally on the penultimate day of the three-day inaugural competition.

India added eight gold medals to their overnight tally of six to remain No. 1 in the standings with 30 medals (14 gold, 12 silver and four bronze) overall.

Sri Lanka also added two gold medals -- in the men's 400m and women's high jump -- to their tally.

The island nation remained second with four gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals.

Bangladesh were third with a solitary silver and a bronze. Nepal had a silver, while Bhutan and Myanmar were yet to open their medal accounts.

Sabita Toppo's Gold Medal Victory

Toppo was a runaway winner, clocking 13.86 seconds. Gladssia finished second in 14.03 seconds, while PGMS Gunathilaka took bronze in 14.34 seconds.

The 21-year-old Toppo, who had impressed at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, was delighted with her victory.

"This is not my best performance but I will take the gold as a motivation to do better in nationals and then qualify for global events where the quality of competition will be much higher."

Toppo's personal best is 13.75 seconds, clocked at the senior state championships in Cuttack in June 2026.

More Gold For India

India began their gold rush on Thursday with Roshan Shaikh winning the men's 110m hurdles in 14.15 seconds.

There was an upset of sorts in the men's discus throw final, where Bharatpreet Singh (49.63m) had to settle for silver behind compatriot Vaibhav, who won gold with a throw of 51.97m.

Bharatpreet, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Asian Under-23 Championships, recorded three foul throws, while Vaibhav had none. Sri Lanka's Bojith Gunasekara won bronze with 44.55m.

Tamil Nadu's triple jumper Sadhana Ravi won gold with a leap of 13.24m. Bangladesh's Swapna Khatun (13.22m) finished a close second, while Sri Lanka's LSW Arachchi took bronze with 12.96m.

Detailed Event Results

Results:

Men's Discus Throw: 1. Vaibhav (Ind) 51.97m, 2. Bhartpreet Singh (Ind) 49.63m, 3. SGLB Bojith Gunasekara (SL) 44.55m.

Women's High Jump: 1. DKMD Abeyrathne (SL) 1.73m, 2. Mohur Mukherjee (Ind) 1.69m. 3. Kuda Vithanage Gayesha (SL) 1.69m.

Men's 110m Hurdles: Shaik Roshan (Ind) 14.15, 2. Sandun Wijayalath (SL) 14.37, 3. Rithik Rahul (Ind) 14.48.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Sabita Toppo (Ind) 13.86, 2. Shiny Gladssia (Ind) 14.03, 3. PGMS Gunathilaka (SL) 14.34.

Women's Triple Jump: 1. Sadhana Ravi (Ind) 13.24, 2. Swapna Khatun (Ban) 13.22, 3. LSW Arachchi (SL) 12.96.

Women's 400m: 1. Tanu Chaudhary (Ind) 53.87, 2. Araliya Sathsar Geeganage (SL) 54.09, 3. Jithma Wijethunga (SL) 54.99.

Men's 400m: 1. Praveen Salamuthu (SL) 46.74, 2. Ankul (Ind) 47.12, 3. Iresh Maduwanth Bogodalage (SL) 47.47.

Women's 1500m: 1. Prachi Devkar (Ind) 4:31.48, Rashi (Ind) 4:32.15, 3. NS Gimhani (SL) 4:34.19.

Women's Javelin Throw: 1. Poonam (Ind) 53.86, 2. Durva Shewale (Ind) 46.96, 3. YT Hansani (SL) 45.42.

Men's 5000m: 1. Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale (Ind) 14.42.84, 2. Mingmar Singi Tamang (Nep) 14:52.82, 3. Satyam (Ind) 14.59.26.