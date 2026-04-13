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Home  » Sports » S Sabanayakan Makes History with AIPS Executive Committee Election

S Sabanayakan Makes History with AIPS Executive Committee Election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 10:47 IST

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S Sabanayakan's election to the AIPS Executive Committee marks a historic moment for Indian sports journalism, solidifying India's presence on the global sports media stage.

Key Points

  • S Sabanayakan, former SJFI President, elected to AIPS Executive Committee.
  • Sabanayakan is the first Indian to be elected to the AIPS Executive Committee, marking a significant achievement for Indian sports journalism.
  • Gianni Merlo re-elected as AIPS President for another four-year term.
  • Sabanayakan's election highlights the growing influence of Asian sports journalism on the global stage.

Former Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) President S Sabanayakan has been elected to the Executive Committee of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) during its 88th Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Sabanayakan is currently the sports editor of Eastern Chronicle, an English broadsheet published from Kolkata, Guwahati and Silchar. He is the first Indian to be elected to the AIPS Executive Committee.

 

The election of the AIPS Executive Committee members for the 2026-2030 term was held on Sunday at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

Italy's Gianni Merlo was elected as AIPS President for another four years, beating Hungary's Zsuzsa Csisztu.

Sabanayakan is currently a vice-president of AIPS Asia, the continental arm of the body.

He is a former president of the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club (CSJC) and is still SJFI International Relations Committee chairman.

His AIPS journey began in 2009 with his first appearance in the Congress in Milan, Italy, as SJFI President.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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