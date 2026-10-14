Sabalenka's slump shows no signs of easing as Li scripts Wuhan shock

Aryna Sabalenka’s Wuhan Open campaign ended in a shock defeat to Ann Li, extending her title drought, while second seed Jessica Pegula also crashed out after Ostapenko’s comeback victory.

IMAGE: Four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka is without a major title this season. Photograph: John E Sokolowski-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) defeat to American Ann Li in the Wuhan Open round of 32, extending her title drought.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has not won a trophy since completing the Sunshine Double and will finish 2026 without a major title for the first time since 2022.

World No. 31 Li saved her best for the decisive moments, overcoming a final-set deficit and converting her 10th match point for a career-best victory.

Second seed Jessica Pegula also exited Wuhan as Jelena Ostapenko recovered from a set down to claim a three-set win.

Aryna Sabalenka's difficult run of form continued on Wednesday as the Belarusian top seed crashed out of the Wuhan Open, falling 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to unseeded American Ann Li in the round of 32.

The defeat extended a barren spell for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who has not lifted a trophy since completing the 'Sunshine Double' with titles at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Grand Slam Drought and No. 1 Ranking Lost

Sabalenka reached the US Open final last month but lost to Elena Rybakina, ensuring the 28-year-old would finish the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022.

She also suffered a third-round exit at the China Open earlier this month and surrendered the world number one ranking to Rybakina following the US Open.

The early exit came at a tournament where Sabalenka has enjoyed considerable success. She won the Wuhan title in 2018, 2019 and 2024, with the WTA 1000 event not held from 2020-23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Li Holds Nerve to Seal Career-Best Victory

Li, ranked 31st in the world, earned the biggest win of her career after recovering from 4-2 down in the second set to force a decider.

Sabalenka's hopes appeared all but over when she fell 4-1 behind in the final set and took a medical timeout, but she mounted a late fightback, saving five match points and holding serve for 5-3.

Li, however, kept her composure to finally convert her 10th match point and seal a memorable upset.

Sabalenka's error-strewn display proved costly, as she struck 44 unforced errors compared with Li's 28 during the two-hour, 27-minute battle.

Earlier on Wednesday, American second seed Jessica Pegula also exited the tournament, with 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko rallying from a set down to secure a 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 victory.