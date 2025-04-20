Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in action during the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix quarter-final against Belgium's Elise Mertens, at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Sabalenka looked bemused when an out call went against her to give Belgian Mertens the first service break and a 4-3 lead in the opening set of their quarter-final, and a check by umpire Miriam Bley confirmed the call.

The Belarusian went to look for herself and when Bley refused her call to check again, Sabalenka borrowed a phone from one of her team members and took a photo of the mark to a mixture of cheers and whistles from the crowd.

Bley then gave Sabalenka a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct but the player put the incident behind her to break back immediately and went on to win 6-4, 6-1.

Bley and Sabalenka shook hands after the match, which left the player with the impression that all was not forgiven.

"When I gave her a handshake there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake, never had it before," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview.

Asked if she had returned the pressure in the handshake, Sabalenka said: "No, it's okay, why would I play this game with someone like her?"

Sabalenka will meet Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals after the Italian defeated American Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3.