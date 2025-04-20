HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call

Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call

April 20, 2025 04:34 IST

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in action during the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix quarter-final against Belgium's Elise Mertens, at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in action during the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix quarter-final against Belgium's Elise Mertens, at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Sabalenka looked bemused when an out call went against her to give Belgian Mertens the first service break and a 4-3 lead in the opening set of their quarter-final, and a check by umpire Miriam Bley confirmed the call.

 

The Belarusian went to look for herself and when Bley refused her call to check again, Sabalenka borrowed a phone from one of her team members and took a photo of the mark to a mixture of cheers and whistles from the crowd.

Bley then gave Sabalenka a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct but the player put the incident behind her to break back immediately and went on to win 6-4, 6-1.

Bley and Sabalenka shook hands after the match, which left the player with the impression that all was not forgiven.

"When I gave her a handshake there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake, never had it before," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview.

Asked if she had returned the pressure in the handshake, Sabalenka said: "No, it's okay, why would I play this game with someone like her?"

Sabalenka will meet Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals after the Italian defeated American Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
