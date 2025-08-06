HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sabalenka Shocks Fans with Holiday Pic

August 06, 2025 09:56 IST

Aryna Sabalenka shocks fans with topless holiday post after Wimbledon heartbreak.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka is healing in the heat. Photograph: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram
 

After her gut-wrenching Wimbledon semi-final loss, Aryna Sabalenka has traded heartbreak for heat -- and the Internet is feeling the burn.

The world No. 3 lit up Instagram with a sun-drenched topless photo from her Miami getaway, sending shockwaves through the tennis world and beyond.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, known for her fearless game and bold personality, has been enjoying a break from competition following her stunning defeat to Amanda Anisimova on July 10. Anisimova would go on to lose to Iga Swiatek, who eventually lifted the Wimbledon trophy.

On Monday, August 4, Sabalenka shared a four-photo carousel that gave fans a peek into her laid-back beach escape.

The standout? A sultry topless snap, her face angled toward the camera, tan lines boldly on display, with the simple caption, 'A day spent in the sun'.

Within hours, the post went viral, racking up more than a thousand comments -- a mix of shock, admiration, and cheeky humour.

'WILD THING', one fan wrote. 'Aryna tryin' to break the internet', added another. 'Tennis or OnlyFans?' joked a third, referring to the adult site, which cricketer Tymal Mills enlisted this week.

Beyond the buzz, fans were mostly glad to see Sabalenka taking a well-earned breather after a grueling stretch on tour. Her Wimbledon exit, she admitted, was 'one of the toughest losses' of her career.

Skipping both the Washington and Canadian Opens, Sabalenka chose recovery over routine -- and her sun-soaked detour seems to be doing the trick.

That said, her hiatus is nearly over. She's set to return at the Cincinnati Open, her final hard-court appearance before defending her title at the 2025 US Open.

'Totally unprofessional': Sabalenka's honest confession
PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff Patch Up By Shaking A Leg!
Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call
PIX: Ostapenko shocks World No 1 Sabalenka in final
Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?

