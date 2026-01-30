Sabalenka, Rybakina renew fierce rivalry in Australian Open title showdown

Victory would give Sabalenka her fifth Grand Slam title, drawing her level with Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova.

IMAGE: For the second time in four editions, Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet in a blockbuster clash in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Sabalenka will be keen to add a third Australian Open trophy to her glowing cabinet.

The two have so far met 14 times on tour, with Sabalenka holding a narrow edge.

Rybakina holds the recent bragging rights, having defeated Sabalenka in the WTA Finals title match.

Aryna Sabalenka will bid for a third Australian Open trophy in four years on Saturday when the Belarusian collides with fellow power-hitter Elena Rybakina in a heavyweight rematch of their title showdown three years ago.

The dynamics have shifted since Sabalenka's breakthrough win in 2023, the 27-year-old now the clear favourite following three more Grand Slam triumphs and Rybakina yet to win another major after her 2022 Wimbledon success.

The pair know each other well having met 14 times on tour, with Sabalenka holding a narrow edge in a rivalry marked by bruising baseline battles and momentum swings, but the top seed said history would count for little on Rod Laver Arena.

"We both are different players," Sabalenka said.

"We went through different things and we're much stronger mental and physically. We're playing better tennis now. So I'll approach this as completely different match.

"We have long history after that final. I'll approach this match as the very first one and I will do my very best."

Victory would give Sabalenka her fifth Grand Slam title, drawing her level with Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova and cementing her place among the most successful players of the modern era.

Rybakina is going through a purple patch

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina is in red-hot form, reaching the final without dropping a set. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina holds the recent bragging rights, having defeated Sabalenka in the WTA Finals title match at the end of 2025, and the fifth seed said she was banking on that experience to get her over the line at Melbourne Park.

"Of course, many years have passed and a lot of matches have been played," Rybakina said.

"Hopefully all the experience I got from the last match and the last final that I played here, I can bring it to Saturday's match and do my best.

"Since we're both very aggressive players, the serve will be important. I'll fight till the end, and hopefully this time it's going to go my way."

Given Sabalenka's background and Rybakina's early ties to Moscow, the final will have political undertones due to Russia's war in Ukraine and Belarus's role as a staging ground for the invasion.

Melbourne has been especially kind to Sabalenka.

She has won 26 of her last 27 matches at the year's first Grand Slam with her only defeat coming against Madison Keys in the 2025 final, which denied her a Melbourne Park "three-peat".

Sabalenka's game is tailor-made for the fast, blue hardcourts which have rewarded her heavy first serve and flat groundstrokes, and she has not dropped a set en route to the final this year.

Rybakina has been just as efficient, marking the first time that both Australian Open women's finalists have reached the decider without surrendering a set since Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters in 2004.

While Sabalenka breezed past Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3 in the semi-finals, Rybakina had to battle against Jessica Pegula to earn a 6-3 7-6(7) win and keep her record intact.

The 2022 All England Club champion has been in blistering form since the latter stages of last year, piecing together 13 wins from her last 14 matches and sustaining a level of consistency that has made her a threat.