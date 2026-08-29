Sabalenka, Pegula react to US Open's record prize money

Top tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula commend the U.S. Open's record prize money and the formation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, signalling a significant win for athlete advocacy and a shift towards greater player involvement in the sport's governance.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the press conference. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points The U.S. Open announced a record $108 million prize money purse, marking a significant increase for tennis players.

The four Grand Slams have unveiled plans for a player advisory council, aiming to give athletes a greater voice in decisions affecting the sport.

Top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula have praised these developments, viewing them as a positive outcome of player advocacy and unity.

These changes follow player protests, including limited media availability at previous Grand Slams, demanding a higher percentage of tournament revenue.

While acknowledging progress, players anticipate further discussions regarding the advisory council's specific membership, structure, and authority.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula praised the U.S. Open's record prize money allocation and the creation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, saying calls for competitors to get a larger share of the revenue were beginning to gain traction.

The U.S. Open announced a record $108 million prize purse for this year's tournament, while the four Grand Slams unveiled plans for an advisory council following growing pressure from leading players for increased prize money and a bigger role in decisions affecting the sport.

World number one Sabalenka, a vocal supporter of efforts to improve player compensation, said the developments could help ease tensions between players and tournament organisers.

"We're super happy ... that we're finally getting to the point where we wanted to be at the very beginning," the Belarusian told reporters on Friday.

"Hopefully we're not gonna boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that's all we wanted from the very beginning."

Players' Advocacy Leads To Change

Sabalenka and men's world number one Jannik Sinner were among the top players who limited their pre-tournament media availabilities at the French Open and Wimbledon this year ​to 15 minutes as part of a protest to demand a higher percentage of ​tournament revenue for prize money.

The 15-minute limit was intended to symbolise the roughly 15 per cent of tournament ‌revenue that ⁠the tournaments allocated to player prize money.

Unity Drives Progress In Tennis

American Pegula, who has taken on a leadership role in discussions involving players and tennis's governing bodies, said unity between the men's and women's tours had helped produce tangible progress.

"I think it's been amazing what the players have been able to accomplish," Pegula said.

"They have never had anything like this as far as with the slams being able to generate a council, also the player welfare contribution, and then another increase in prize money."

The world number three said the initiatives reflected sustained pressure from players as they seek a greater voice in a sport long criticised for its fragmented structure.

"It shows being united on the men's and the women's side, especially with the top players, has put a lot of pressure on the slams to continue to grow our sport," Pegula said.

Future Of Player Representation

She added that details of the advisory council — including its membership, structure and authority — would be closely watched.

"There is still of course more work to do," Pegula said. "Going into the council, we'll see how that's constructed, and who's on it and how it's made up, and then I think a lot of discussions will have to go through there."