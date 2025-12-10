HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sabalenka opposes transgender athletes in women's tennis

Sabalenka opposes transgender athletes in women's tennis

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 13:38 IST

x

'The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger.'

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: World number one Aryna Sabalenka said it would be unfair for women to face "biological men" in professional tennis. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka weighed into the participation of transgender athletes in women's sport, saying it would be unfair for women to face "biological men" in professional tennis.

The WTA Tour Gender Participation Policy currently permits transgender women to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

These conditions may be further varied by the WTA Medical Manager on a case-by-case basis.

Asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said: "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them.

"But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men," added the Belarusian, who was on the show to promote her "battle of the sexes" clash with Nick Kyrgios on December 28.

"It's not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

The WTA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios said he agreed with Sabalenka, adding: "I think she hit the nail on the head."

There have been no examples of transgender players competing in professional tennis in recent years.

Transgender tennis player Renee Richards competed on the women's professional tour from 1977 to 1981, before coaching tennis great and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova, an 18-times Grand Slam singles champion, has been an outspoken critic of the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sport.

 

Others, like Billie Jean King -- the 12 times Grand Slam singles champion who won the original "battle of the sexes" in 1973 -- see transgender exclusion as discrimination.

In 2024, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association updated its rules to bar transgender women from competing in national and inter-club female competitions.

In the past two years, several sports federations have launched their own studies or changed rules to ban anyone who has gone through male puberty from competing in the female category at an elite level.

Transgender advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination.

Critics of transgender inclusion in women's sport say going through male puberty imbues athletes with a huge musculo-skeletal advantage that transition does not mitigate.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Let Me Play Women's Cricket: Anaya Bangar
Let Me Play Women's Cricket: Anaya Bangar
Historic! Transgender Teams Debut in Jamshedpur League
Historic! Transgender Teams Debut in Jamshedpur League
From Tokyo to Paris: Trans athletes face new hurdles
From Tokyo to Paris: Trans athletes face new hurdles
PIX: Spain's first transgender football team
PIX: Spain's first transgender football team
NCAA bans transgender women from sports
NCAA bans transgender women from sports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Gautam Adani inaugurates vocational training for differently-abled in Dhanbad3:23

Gautam Adani inaugurates vocational training for...

Stunning as Ever: Shivangi Joshi Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:54

Stunning as Ever: Shivangi Joshi Leaves Fans Mesmerized

J-K: Cold wave grips Srinagar as temperature falls to Zero1:59

J-K: Cold wave grips Srinagar as temperature falls to Zero

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO