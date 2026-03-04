HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sabalenka, Gauff back 'rage room' concept for venting anger

Sabalenka, Gauff back 'rage room' concept for venting anger

Last updated on: March 05, 2026 00:01 IST

'But I think after me there will be nothing to destroy. I would be ​there the whole day.'

IMAGE: France's Arthur Fils holds a broken racquet during his Qatar Open final against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points

  • Top tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have backed 'rage rooms' for players to blow off steam.
  • ATX Open in Austin, Texas, launched a rage room in response to Gauff's racket-smashing incident at the Australian Open.
  • I would be ​there the whole day, Sabalenka quipped.
  • Breaking plates would be probably more fun than smashing ​a racquet, said Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka likes the idea of 'rage rooms' at tournaments where players can vent their frustrations away from ​the cameras, though the World No. 1 said there would ‌be nothing left to destroy after she uses it.

Sabalenka's comments came after the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, launched a rage room in response to ​Coco Gauff's racket-smashing incident at the Australian Open, where the ​American was unaware her frustrations at losing in the ⁠quarter-finals were being broadcast worldwide.

Sabalenka, who has had her own moments ​of frustration, was enthusiastic about the concept.

"Oh, that's cool, let's do ​that," she told reporters on Tuesday in the buildup to the Indian Wells tournament. "But I think after me there will be nothing to destroy."

"I would be ​there the whole day."

I'll take it nicely, says Gauff

When asked about the rage room concept in ​Austin, Gauff was stunned to learn it was not an AI-generated fake.

"That was ‌real? ⁠I thought it was an AI, my mom sent it to me, and I told her it was AI," she said. "She believes so many AI things."

Gauff's incident at Melbourne Park sparked debate about ​player privacy at tournaments, ​with Novak ⁠Djokovic and Iga Swiatek among those calling for greater protections for players away from the cameras.

 

The 21-year-old ​American was on board with the rage room ​idea.

"For sure ⁠it was inspired by me, I guess. So I'll take it nicely," she said.

"If I felt like I needed to let go some ⁠frustration, ​I would definitely be in the rage ​room," she said, adding that breaking plates would be probably more fun than smashing ​a racquet.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
