HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sabalenka canters into another Brisbane International final

Sabalenka canters into another Brisbane International final

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2026 10:15 IST

x

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her semi final win against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova on Saturday

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her semi final win against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Peled/Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Karolina Muchova to seal a 6-3, 6-4 win and book a spot in the Brisbane International final on Saturday.

She has now reached the final of the Australian Open tune-up tournament for the third straight year.

The world number one has been in brilliant form in her first tournament of the year and arrived for the match having defeated reigning Melbourne Park champion Madison Keys in straight sets in the previous round.

 

Things were expected to be trickier against Muchova, who is known for her inventive brand of tennis and had racked up a 3-1 career head-to-head record over Sabalenka, including victories in their previous three meetings.

Sabalenka shrugged off that statistic to take full control of the semi-final clash with a break in the second game, before she displayed deft touches and power from the baseline to take the first set, which she finished with a huge backhand winner.

The four-times Grand Slam champion, who is eyeing her third Australian Open trophy when the tournament begins on January 18 at Melbourne Park, was pushed harder in the next set but edged ahead again at 5-4 to wrap up the win on serve.

"There were a lot of close misses at the end of the second set, but I'm super happy to close this match in straight sets," said Sabalenka, who prevailed on her fourth match point.

"She's a great opponent and I knew that if I gave her that opportunity in the last games, she would take it, and it would be a bit trickier to play. I'm super happy I got the win."

Up next for the Belarusian is either American Jessica Pegula or Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Three Americans will be in action in the men's tournament semi-finals, with Aleksandar Kovacevic facing Brandon Nakashima while their compatriot Alex Michelsen meets top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia for a spot in Sunday's title clash.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

If Tilak Is Out Of T20 WC, Who Will Make Cut?
If Tilak Is Out Of T20 WC, Who Will Make Cut?
Sindhu knocked out in Malaysia Open semis
Sindhu knocked out in Malaysia Open semis
ITF to review wildcard process
ITF to review wildcard process
Why ManU Pulled the Plug On Amorim
Why ManU Pulled the Plug On Amorim
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Elli AvrRam Turns Up the Heat - Fans Can't Look Away!1:03

Elli AvrRam Turns Up the Heat - Fans Can't Look Away!

'Got it done in rapid order': Trump repeats claim of halting India-Pakistan war1:56

'Got it done in rapid order': Trump repeats claim of...

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport1:01

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO