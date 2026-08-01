Indian Golfer Saanvi Somu Finishes Tied 26th In Ireland

Discover how Indian golfer Saanvi Somu fared at the Women's Irish Challenge, where local talent Beth Coulter made history with a debut professional win in a thrilling playoff.

Key Points Indian golfer Saanvi Somu finished tied 26th at the Women's Irish Challenge.

Saanvi Somu dropped from ninth to 26th after a difficult final round.

Ireland's Beth Coulter won the tournament on her professional debut.

Coulter defeated South Korea's Ayeon Yang in a sudden-death playoff.

France's Lauren Holmey secured third place, one stroke behind the leaders.

Indian golfer Saanvi Somu slipped out of Top-10 with a rough round on the third and final day at the Women's Irish Challenge on the LET Access Series (LETAS). Saanvi (71-72-77) totalled 4-over and finished tied 26th after being ninth at the end of the second round.

Coulter's Historic Debut Victory

Ireland's Beth Coulter birdied the first sudden-death playoff hole to pip South Korea's Ayeon Yang on home soil. Coulter fired a final round two-under 70 to finish on five-under, before hitting a superb second shot on the first playoff hole at the par-5 18th to inside 20 feet. She then two-putted for birdie while Yang made bogey. The Irish golfer, 22, becomes the first ever Irish golfer to win on their professional debut.

Further down the leaderboard, France's Lauren Holmey shot a final round 67 to finish one stroke behind the duo at four-under overall. Denmark's Cecilie Leth-Nissen (69) and Switzerland's Tiffany Arafi (71) finished another stroke behind in tied-fourth at three-under.