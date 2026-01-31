Rybakina denies Sabalenka, wins dramatic Australian Open

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina kisses with the trophy after winning her women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Elena Rybakina produced a thunderous display to dismantle Aryna Sabalenka 6‑4, 4‑6, 6-4 on Saturday and capture a maiden Australian Open title, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago.

Rybakina returned to the site of her heartbreak in 2023 to complete an impressive victory and earn her second major trophy after Wimbledon 2022, underlining her credentials as the player best equipped to puncture Sabalenka's hardcourt aura.

Key Points Rybakina dominates Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to claim her first Australian Open.

Epic comeback from 0‑3 down in the decider showcases her nerves and resilience.

Avenges 2023 final loss, adding a second Grand Slam to her career after Wimbledon 2022.

In the first Grand Slam final since 2008 featuring players yet to drop a set, it was top seed Sabalenka who blinked first under the Rod Laver Arena roof as Rybakina came out all guns blazing to break in the opening game and wrest control.

The Kazakh fifth seed's huge ball-striking caused all sorts of problems for twice champion Sabalenka, as she comfortably got to set point in the 10th game and finished it off to send alarm bells ringing in her opponent's dugout.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka looks dejected after losing the women's singles final against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The 26-year-old capped a fortnight of relentless efficiency while largely flying under the radar, adding the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup to a resume that also includes the 2025 WTA Finals crown where she downed Sabalenka.

"It's hard to find words now but I want to congratulate Aryna for her amazing results in the last couple of years. I hope we're going to play many more finals together," Kazakh Rybakina said.

"I want to say thank you to you guys (fans). Thank you so much to Kazakhstan. I felt the support from that corner a lot. It's really a Happy Slam and I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys."

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

In the first Grand Slam final since 2008 featuring players yet to drop a set, it was top seed Sabalenka who blinked first under the Rod Laver Arena roof as Rybakina came out all guns blazing to break in the opening game and wrest control.

The fifth seed's huge ball-striking caused all sorts of problems for twice champion Sabalenka as she comfortably got to set point in the 10th game and finished it off to send alarm bells ringing in her opponent's dugout.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates with her coach Stefano Vukov. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Having arrived with 46 hardcourt Grand Slam match wins from the last 48, four-times major winner Sabalenka found her groove and started the second set more positively, but Rybakina saved three breakpoints to hold for 1-1.

A wayward forehand from Rybakina handed Sabalenka the chance to level at one set apiece, and the Belarusian gleefully took it to turn the final set into a shootout destined to be decided by whichever player held their nerves.

Having beaten Rybakina from a similar situation in the 2023 title clash, Sabalenka unleashed a flurry of winners to go ahead 3-0, but the Kazakh erased the deficit and broke for 4-3 before securing victory to add to her All England club triumph.

The knockout blow was a huge ace, after which the typically restrained Rybakina walked forward, smiled and pumped her fist before celebrating with her team.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka poses with the runners up trophy. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Sabalenka, denied an Australian Open "three-peat" by American outsider Madison Keys in last year's final, endured heartbreak again as she retreated to her chair and draped a white towel over her head to conceal her anguish.

"I'm really speechless right now," she said, before turning to her victorious opponent and the fans.

"I want to congratulate you on an incredible run and incredible tennis. Such an incredible achievement. I love being here, love playing in front of you all. You guys are incredible support. Let's hope next year is going to be a better year."