Ryan Williams scores on debut as India beat Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifier

Ryan Williams scored a stunning early goal on debut to power India to a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong in their Asian Cup qualifying match.

IMAGE: Ryan Williams celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring against Hong Kong in an Asian Cup qualifier in Kochi on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Ryan Williams marked his India debut with a goal in the fourth minute, contributing to India's 2-1 victory over Hong Kong.

Akash Mishra scored his first international goal, further solidifying India's lead in the Asian Cup qualifying match.

Despite the win, India finished at the bottom of Group C in the Asian Cup qualifiers, missing out on qualification.

Williams, previously part of Australia's youth setup, now represents India after relinquishing his Australian passport.

Australian-born Ryan Williams made a dream India debut as his fourth minute strike set up the home side's 2-1 win over Hong Kong in an inconsequential Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

Akash Mishra scored the other goal for India in the 50th minute, also his first international strike, to help the Khalid Jamil-coached side notch their first victory of the third round of the qualifiers.

Already out of contention for the continental showpiece, India ended their campaign with five points -- from one win and two draws -- and at the bottom of Group C.

Everton Camargo pulled one back for Hong Kong in the 65th minute.

India had lost to Hong Kong 0-1 in the first leg on June 10 last year in Kowloon. Singapore, who beat Bangladesh 1-0 at home earlier in the day, qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup as Group C toppers with 14 points from six matches.

Williams' debut impact

Williams slotted home with a first time right footer into the back of the net after a brilliant low delivery into the middle by Manvir Singh to give the big Kochi crowd a wonderful moment to cheer.

Williams was included in the squad after FIFA cleared his change of association, paving the way for the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level. He had earlier been part of India's preparatory camp for the Bangladesh match but missed out on the lineup due to pending documentation.

It was also his international debut as he has not played for Australia in an official senior match. He represented Australia at the youth level, featuring in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A versatile attacker currently playing for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, Williams relinquished his Australian passport last year to play for India.

Williams was substituted in the 67th minute as he limped out of the ground.

Minutes later, Anwar Ali was also taken off after on-field medical attention.