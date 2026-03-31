Ryan Williams Debut Goal Leads India to Victory Over Hong Kong

Ryan Williams' dream debut, marked by a stunning early goal, propelled India to a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong in their Asian Cup qualifying match, showcasing India's rising football talent.

Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Key Points Ryan Williams scores a debut goal for India in the 4th minute against Hong Kong.

Akash Mishra nets his first international goal, extending India's lead.

Everton Camargo scores for Hong Kong, reducing the deficit.

India secures a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifying match.

Ryan Williams' performance marks a successful transition from Australian youth football to representing India.

Australian-born Ryan Williams made a dream India debut as his fourth-minute strike set up the home side's 2-1 win over Hong Kong in an inconsequential Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

Akash Mishra scored the other goal for India in the 50th minute, also his first international strike, to help the Khalid Jamil-coached side notch their first victory of the third round of the qualifiers.

Already out of contention for the continental showpiece, India ended their campaign with five points -- from one win and two draws -- and at the bottom of Group C.

Everton Camargo pulled one back for Hong Kong in the 65th minute.

India had lost to Hong Kong 0-1 in the first leg on June 10 last year in Kowloon. Singapore, who beat Bangladesh 1-0 at home earlier in the day, qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup as Group C toppers with 14 points from six matches.

Williams slotted home with a first time right footer into the back of the net after a brilliant low delivery into the middle by Manvir Singh to give the big Kochi crowd a wonderful moment to cheer in just the fourth minute.

Williams was included in the squad after FIFA cleared his change of association, paving the way for the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level. He had earlier been part of India's preparatory camp for the Bangladesh match but missed out on the lineup due to pending documentation.

It was also his international debut as he has not played for Australia in an official senior match. He represented Australia at the youth level, featuring in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A versatile attacker currently playing for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, Williams relinquished his Australian passport last year to play for India.

Williams was substituted in the 67th minute as he limped out of the ground.

Minutes later, Anwar Ali was also taken off after on-field medical attention.

It was the fastest goal scored by a debutant for India, surpassing the previous record of sixth-minute strikes by K Appalaraju against Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in a pre-Olympics match in Colombo in 1963 and Mehtab Hossain against Nepal in the 2005 SAFF Cup in Karachi.

The home side played with confidence after taking the lead, enjoying majority of possession and looking assured on the ball and dictating the tempo.

Manvir Singh then delivered a searching cross towards Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the box, but a Hong Kong defender did well to clear the danger.

The Indian defence denied Hong Kong's attackers any space in their own half with four to five blue shirts surrounding the attackers whenever a chance opened up. The defence were always behind the ball whenever the visitors showed any glimpse of promise in their attacks.

India looked dangerous in counter attacks whenever there was an opportunity. Williams received the ball from midfield and passed it to Manvir on the right and the forward flicked it to Chhangte on the first touch.

The winger then let a shot with his weaker right foot but Hong Kong defender Shinichi Chan did well to block it and concede a corner.

Apuia came close to doubling the advantage at the 25th-minute mark. The midfielder was at the end of a swift counter-attack, with Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams combining well down the left, but his right-footed effort from distance drifted just wide of the post.

At the other end, Hong Kong looked to build patiently, working the ball into wide areas and delivering crosses into the box, but the Indian defence dealt with them comfortably to ensure they went into the break with their one-goal lead intact.

Second Half Action

The Blue Tigers began the second half just as brightly as the first. Rahul Bheke's long throw was not cleared by the opposition defence. As the ball bobbled inside the box, Akash Mishra reacted quickest at the near post, rifling a right-footed effort from a tight angle past the goalkeeper for his first international goal and double India's lead.

India's defence was breached just after the hour mark as Braunshtain Barak found space between Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke to slip a pass through to Everton Camargo. The forward timed his run perfectly, got to the ball ahead of the defenders and finished past Gurpreet to halve the deficit.