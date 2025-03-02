HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Peake goes from jail to New Zealand Open golf champ

Peake goes from jail to New Zealand Open golf champ

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2025 13:33 IST

x

'Just changed my life. This is what I do, I want to be here and just play golf. The (back)story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf.'

Ryan Peake

IMAGE: Ryan Peake, who was released from prison in 2019, finished on 23-under 261 for the four rounds on the composite course at Millbrook Resort to claim his first title in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Photograph: PGAofAustralia/X

Ryan Peake, a former member of an outlawed motorcycle gang who served five years in jail for assault, hit a five-under-par 66 to win the 104th edition of the New Zealand Open by a shot in Queenstown on Sunday.

The burly Australian, who was released from prison in 2019, finished on 23-under 261 for the four rounds on the composite course at Millbrook Resort to claim his first title in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

 

A fifth birdie of the day at the 17th set up by a perfectly-judged eagle putt took the left-hander out of a four-way tie for the lead with fellow Australian Jack Thompson (63), South African Ian Snyman (66) and Japan's Higa Kazuki (66).

Peake held his nerve to sink a six-foot par putt at the last to secure the winner's cheque from the $1.12 million co-sanctioned Asian Tour event as well as a ticket to this year's British Open at Royal Portrush.

"It's life-changing," said the tattooed 31-year-old, who let out a huge roar when the ball landed in the cup.

"I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it. My coach, my family, my team, everyone believed. Most of all, I believed as well.

"Just changed my life. This is what I do, I want to be here and just play golf. The (back)story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

A promising golfer in his youth, Peake hit the rails when he quit the game in his late teens and joined the Rebels motorcycle club, which the Australian government considers to be a criminal organisation.

His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by coach Ritchie Smith, who encouraged him to take up the clubs again after his release from custody.

Peake's arrival in Queenstown was delayed while he gained the papers he requires to travel outside Australia because of his criminal record, but he made light of his lack of practice time on the course over the four days.

"I think just by getting here, I'd kind of already won, because it was just like another monkey off the back, just getting another stamp on that passport for me," Peake added.

Thompson, Snyman and Higa Kazuki shared second place on 22-under with South Korea's Koh Gun-taek, who held a four-shot lead going into the final round, a further shot back in fifth place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rithvik Bollipalli-Nicolas Barrientos win Chile Open
Rithvik Bollipalli-Nicolas Barrientos win Chile Open
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa outwits Keymer
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa outwits Keymer
FA Cup PICS: Manchester City, Bournemouth in last 8
FA Cup PICS: Manchester City, Bournemouth in last 8
Tsitsipas triumphs in Dubai for first ATP 500 title
Tsitsipas triumphs in Dubai for first ATP 500 title
Mexican Open: Machac beats Fokina for maiden ATP title
Mexican Open: Machac beats Fokina for maiden ATP title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

webstory image 2

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 3

9 Ways To Say I Love You

VIDEOS

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach2:43

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach

Markets in Mumbai glitter as Ramzan begins, festive spirit in the air3:24

Markets in Mumbai glitter as Ramzan begins, festive...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi2:06

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD