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Home  » Sports » Ruud stunned, Draper also knocked out at rain-hit Miami Open

Ruud stunned, Draper also knocked out at rain-hit Miami Open

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March 21, 2026 09:22 IST

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Jack Draper crashes out of Miami Open after loss to Reilly Opelka, while Ethan Quinn stuns Casper Ruud in a breakthrough win.

Britain's Jack Draper hits a forehand against USA's Reilly Opelka on day four of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper hits a forehand against USA's Reilly Opelka on day four of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Key Points

  • Opelka dominates Draper with 25 aces and 47 winners in straight sets.
  • Ethan Quinn shocks 11th seed Casper Ruud for biggest career win.
  • Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini rally from a set down to advance.
  • Rain disruption causes schedule delays and court changes.

Britain's Jack Draper suffered a surprise defeat to American Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, while Ethan Quinn claimed the biggest win of his career by upsetting 11th seed Casper Ruud.

 

Draper had arrived in Florida on the back of a quarter-final run at Indian Wells, just his second ATP Tour event after an extended spell out with an arm injury, but was unable to build on that momentum.

Opelka produced a dominant serving display to beat 25th seed Draper 7-6(3), 7-6(0), firing 25 aces and 47 winners to reach the third round on home soil.

"I didn't have many chances, especially on his serve," Draper told reporters.

"I didn't get broken in the match so that was kind of my job, right?"

Earlier, after rain disrupted play in Miami Gardens, fellow American Quinn saved seven set points on his way to a 6-4, 7-6(7) victory over Ruud, progressing for the first time in his career to a third round at a Masters 1000 event.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, a former world number six, also clinched a surprise 6-4, 6-4 win over 10th seed Alexander Bublik.

In the women's draw, sixth seed Amanda Anisimova overcame a second-set wobble, after serving for the match before the rain delay, to beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Jasmine Paolini both came from a set down to defeat Elisabetta Cocciareto and Taylor Townsend, respectively, and advance to the next round.

Persistent rain forced further scheduling changes, with several matches pushed to Saturday, while world number one and newly crowned Indian Wells champion Aryna Sabalenka was moved to a secondary court to face Ann Li.

Source: REUTERS
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