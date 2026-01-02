HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Russians won't be representing their country at Winter Games: Coventry

Russians won't be representing their country at Winter Games: Coventry

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 16:47 IST

x

Kirsty Coventry

IMAGE: According to International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, Russian athletes competing at Milano Cortina would do so as individual athletes. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Russian athletes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will not be able to represent their country even if a peace deal is reached with Ukraine, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said in an Italian newspaper interview.

At this stage nothing would change the Committee's decision allowing Russian athletes to take part in the February games only as individuals representing themselves, Coventry told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday.

The IOC banned Russia and Belarus following the former's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians competing at Milano Cortina would do so as individual athletes, without a national flag or anthem.

In other remarks, Coventry - the IOC's first woman president - said holding the Olympics in multiple cities, as Italy is doing, would become "the new normality" and the Milano Cortina games would provide useful guidance for the future.

 

The IOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation of Coventry's comments.

The Milano Cortina games run from February 6 to 22.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bashir in the mix as England brace for spin at SCG
Bashir in the mix as England brace for spin at SCG
Khawaja set for emotional SCG farewell
Khawaja set for emotional SCG farewell
KKR controversy: Congress asks who allowed Bangladeshi players
KKR controversy: Congress asks who allowed Bangladeshi players
'Pakistani, lazy, selfish': Khawaja blasts stereotypes
'Pakistani, lazy, selfish': Khawaja blasts stereotypes
Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women's hockey coach
Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women's hockey coach

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

Ambanis Seek Blessings at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat0:46

Ambanis Seek Blessings at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport0:43

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO