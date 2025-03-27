HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russian wrestler banned for doping with cancer drug

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
March 27, 2025 16:53 IST

Wrestling mat

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: REUTERS/Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Russian wrestler Dmitry Baboryko was banned for two years on Thursday after taking a breast cancer drug that counters the effects of using steroids.

Baboryko tested positive for tamoxifen at the Under-23 World Championships last October in Albania, the International Testing Agency said while announcing the ban on behalf of the United World Wrestling governing body.

He accepted the two-year sanction including being disqualified and stripped of the silver medal from the heavyweight 130-kilogram class in Greco-Roman wrestling, the ITA said.

Russian wrestlers can compete in UWW events as approved neutral athletes who have not directly taken part in or publicly supported the war against Ukraine.

None competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

 

Wrestlers representing the “Authorized Neutral Athletes” team won the most medals at the under-23 worlds in Albania, though it is formally excluded from the medal table led by Iran.

Baboryko's ban expires in December 2026. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
