Russian tennis player Rublev targetted online

IMAGE: World No 7 Andrey Rublev says 'you have to realise how important it is to have peace in the world.' Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Russia's Andrey Rublev said he was getting some bad comments online because of the situation in Ukraine.

"In these moments you realise that my match is not important. It's not about my match, how it affects me. What's happening is much more terrible," Rublev said after his victory over American Mackenzie McDonald at the Dubai Championships late on Thursday.

"You realise how important (it) is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It's about that. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing."

World No 7, Rublev paired up with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov to win a doubles title in Marseille last week.

He has been vocally promoting peace on his social media since Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday.