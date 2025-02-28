HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Russian Grandmaster Boris Spassky passes away at 88

Russian Grandmaster Boris Spassky passes away at 88

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 04:15 IST

x

Russian chess Grandmaster Boris Spassky

IMAGE: Former World chess champion Bobby Fischer (right) gestures during his September 1992 match against his archrival Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union, in the Yugoslav resort of Sveti Stefan. Photograph: Ivan Milutinovic/Reuters

Russian chess Grandmaster Boris Spassky died at the age of 88, International chess federation (FIDE) general director Emil Sutovsky announced on Thursday.

Spassky, who took French nationality in 1978, was the 10th World chess champion, holding the title from 1969-1972, when he lost it to American Bobby Fischer in Reykjavik in a contest later dubbed as the "Match of the Century".

 

During that match in the midst of the Cold War, which he lost 12.5-8.5 despite winning the first two games, Spassky showed great sportsmanship, applauding Fischer after losing the sixth game.

"A great personality has passed away, generations of chess players have studied and are studying his games and his work. This is a great loss for the country," Russian Chess Federation President Andrei Filatov told the TASS news agency.

Spassky had been the oldest living World chess champion.

"It is, of course, a huge loss for the entire chess world.

Boris Vasilevich lived in Moscow and was in contact with everyone close to him... I knew him in a different way than from books. It was always interesting to speak with him. He was a very interesting story-teller and it's hard for me to talk about him leaving us," Alexander Tkachev, executive director of the Russian Chess Federation, told state news agency RIA.

Spassky represented France in three chess Olympiads in 1984, 1986 and 1988, and was seen playing in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris during the 1990s.

Spassky, whose health deteriorated in the early 2000s, disappeared from Paris in August, 2012 before resurfacing in Moscow in October that year.

"It was my desire to return to Russia, because my time in France had run its course. It was time to start a new stage. I understood it was time to leave," Spassky said at the time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill back in action! 2-hour grind before NZ showdown
Gill back in action! 2-hour grind before NZ showdown
Will India Test their bench strength vs New Zealand?
Will India Test their bench strength vs New Zealand?
Sinner loses prestigious award over doping ban
Sinner loses prestigious award over doping ban
Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing
Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing
FC Goa edge past Punjab FC in ISL thriller
FC Goa edge past Punjab FC in ISL thriller

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 2

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

webstory image 3

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

VIDEOS

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym look 0:34

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym...

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen1:30

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen

Manipur: Arambai Tenggol Surrenders, Shocking Video Out 2:55

Manipur: Arambai Tenggol Surrenders, Shocking Video Out

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD