News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Russian Dzalamidze switches nationality to play Wimbledon

Russian Dzalamidze switches nationality to play Wimbledon

June 20, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Natela Dzalamidze in action during the recently concluded French Open Championship at Rolland Garros. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natela Dzalamidze/Instagram

Moscow-born Natela Dzalamidze will be able to compete at Wimbledon despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year's championships after she changed her nationality to represent Georgia.

The 29-year-old is listed as being from Georgia in Wimbledon's entry list for the women's doubles, where she is set to partner Serbian Aleksandra Krunic. Her nationality is Georgian on the WTA Tour's website.

 

In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

The AELTC said it has no involvement in players' change of nationality.

"Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the tours and the ITF," a spokesperson for the AELTC told Reuters in an email.

The WTA and ITF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The grasscourt Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, has been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier this month, the United States Tennis Association said Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year under a neutral flag.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pant is overweight and bulky'
'Pant is overweight and bulky'
PIX: India-SA share series as rains play spoilsport
PIX: India-SA share series as rains play spoilsport
No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands
No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands
BJP plans to raise armed force with Agniveer: Mamata
BJP plans to raise armed force with Agniveer: Mamata
'You Will Always Be The First Man I Loved!'
'You Will Always Be The First Man I Loved!'
Babu faces action as '3 wives' fight panchayat polls
Babu faces action as '3 wives' fight panchayat polls
Air India plans to buy over 200 new planes
Air India plans to buy over 200 new planes

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why Coach Dravid picked veteran DK for India

Why Coach Dravid picked veteran DK for India

Why Is Gaikwad Being Trolled?

Why Is Gaikwad Being Trolled?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances