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World Boxing Reinstates Russian Boxers Under National Flag

July 31, 2026 00:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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World Boxing officially reinstated Russian boxers, allowing them to compete under their national flag in international events, marking a significant step towards their reintegration into global sports ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The flag-bearer of Russia's boxing team during the opening ceremony of the women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023.

IMAGE: The flag-bearer of Russia's boxing team during the opening ceremony of the women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • World Boxing has permitted Russian boxers to compete under their national flag, ending neutral status.
  • The decision was made by World Boxing's executive committee, impacting future major competitions.
  • Strict monitoring of Russian delegations' behaviour and anti-doping compliance will be enforced.
  • This move follows the IOC's provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee's suspension.
  • The reintegration signals a broader trend towards Russian and Belarusian athletes returning to international sports.

Russian boxers will be allowed to compete under their national flag in World Boxing events, the sport's governing body said on Thursday, removing restrictions that had previously required them to participate as neutrals.

The decision was approved by World Boxing's executive committee at a meeting that also discussed the allocation of major international competitions for the 2027-29 cycle, including qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

 

Monitoring Compliance And Reintegration

"The ExCo accepted that Russian athletes would now take part in World Boxing competitions like boxers from any other national federation," World Boxing said.

While ending the neutral-status requirement, the governing body said it would "strictly monitor the behaviour of Russian delegations during events as well as compliance with the anti-doping protocols".

The move follows a recent easing of restrictions by the International Olympic Committee, which this month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a step seen as bringing Russia closer to reintegration into the Olympic movement ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

The IOC's decision followed its December recommendation that international federations should readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes under the age of 23, signalling a broader trend towards reintegration in some sports.

Source: REUTERS
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