News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Russian, Belarusian athletes cleared to compete at Asian Games

Russian, Belarusian athletes cleared to compete at Asian Games

July 08, 2023 23:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: As many as 500 athletes from the two countries could compete under a neutral flag, but will not be permitted to win medals. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be permitted to compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games to help them earn points to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

 

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) voted on Saturday that as many as 500 athletes from the two countries could compete under a neutral flag, but will not be permitted to win medals at the September 28-October 8 Games.

Registering an international result, however, could help pave their way to Paris.

In January, OCA acting president Randhir Singh told reporters "They won't interfere in our medal system or Asian quota for the Olympic Games."

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely banned from international competition since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been under immense pressure from governments, including the United States, Britain and France, to exclude athletes from the two countries, and Saturday's news will be met with staunch criticism from opponents.

The OCA had partly opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for Paris when its Athletes Forum endorsed the principles behind it in March.

The IOC said in January it was open to including the athletes from the countries in the Olympics as neutrals, and suggested Asia as a possible qualifying pathway to circumvent bans from European regional competitions.

The Asian Games had been postponed a year due to COVID-19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Beckham inspired this Tunisian tennis star!
How Beckham inspired this Tunisian tennis star!
17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!
17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!
Shot putter Karanveer fails dope test
Shot putter Karanveer fails dope test
IOA gets extension for sending wrestlers' entries
IOA gets extension for sending wrestlers' entries
PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through; Medvedev survives
PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through; Medvedev survives
Have heard Shinde asked to resign, claims Aaditya
Have heard Shinde asked to resign, claims Aaditya
Erred in trusting some people: Sharad Pawar in Nashik
Erred in trusting some people: Sharad Pawar in Nashik

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Archery: Aditi crowned U-18 compound World champion

Archery: Aditi crowned U-18 compound World champion

Asian Games: Wrestlers get one week extension

Asian Games: Wrestlers get one week extension

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances