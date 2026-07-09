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Russia challenges World Athletics ban at CAS

July 09, 2026 21:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Russian Athletics Federation has formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the World Athletics Council's decision to extend the ban on its athletes from international competitions, citing discrimination.

Russia

IMAGE: The Russian flag, the Olympic flag and the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee fly at the Committee's headquarters in Moscow, on July 8, 2026. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Russian Athletics Federation has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the World Athletics Council's decision to extend the ban on Russian athletes.
  • The World Athletics Council reaffirmed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on July 3, four years after initial sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russian Athletics considers the extended ban discriminatory and has engaged specialist lawyers to challenge it.
 

The Russian Athletics Federation announced on Thursday that it had lodged an appeal with sport's highest court over the World Athletics Council's decision to extend the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions.

Challenge to Extended Suspension

The council had reaffirmed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on July 3, four years after it initially imposed sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Russian Athletics said it considered the decision to be discriminatory and that it had engaged specialist lawyers to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The World Athletics Council's stance means Russian track-and-field athletes remain barred from international competition, despite the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifting its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday, a significant step towards Russia's reintegration into the Olympic fold.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Source: REUTERS
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