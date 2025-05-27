HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Russia stay banned from 2026 Winter Games

Russia stay banned from 2026 Winter Games

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 18:18 IST

x

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023 for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The Winter Olympics in Italy run from February 6-22. 

IMAGE: The Winter Olympics in Italy run from February 6-22. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Russian teams, including the country's powerful national ice hockey side, remain banned from competing at next year's Milano-Cortina winter Olympics as part of sanctions imposed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The IOC was responding to reports out of Russia that hockey officials from the country had held talks with the international ice hockey federation (IIHF) over Olympic participation.

"The IOC Executive Board recommendation from March 2023 with regard to teams of athletes with a Russian passport remains in place," the IOC said.

 

"It is based on the fact that, by definition, a group of Individual Neutral Athletes cannot be considered a team. We take note that the IIHF has confirmed that it will follow this recommendation."

A small number of individual Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to take part in the Paris 2024 summer Olympics after rigorous vetting by the IOC.

They competed without the Russian or Belarusian flag and anthem. Instead they took part as neutral athletes.

All Russian teams were banned. Belarus has acted as a staging ground for the invasion.

Four Russian figure skaters in men's and women's singles were recently approved by the International Skating Union to try to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics as neutral athletes.

Russian ice hockey players won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and silver four years later in Beijing.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023 for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

"This (October 2023) recommendation was made after consultations with the International Federations concerned and the other Olympic Movement stakeholders," the IOC said.

"This position reflects the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee because of its annexation of regional sports organisations on the territory of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine."

"Such action constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the IOC in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the Olympic body said.

The Winter Olympics in Italy run from February 6-22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
Shashank blossoms with Shreyas, Ponting's backing
Shashank blossoms with Shreyas, Ponting's backing
Musetti crushes Hanfmann, sets sights on title
Musetti crushes Hanfmann, sets sights on title
Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open
Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Sunil Dutt Playlist You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

8 #SariGoals At Cannes

webstory image 3

Classic Scotch Eggs: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meet in terror-hit Pahalgam2:57

Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meet in terror-hit Pahalgam

Meet Manipur's silent green warrior who planted over 1 lakh trees3:22

Meet Manipur's silent green warrior who planted over 1...

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message in Pahalgam1:09

Omar Abdullah chairs special cabinet meeting with message...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD