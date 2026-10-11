Blue Tigresses Overwhelmed As Russia Dominates In 8-0 Friendly Win

The Indian women's football team faced a formidable challenge, succumbing to a crushing 0-8 defeat against a clinical Russian side in their second international friendly match on Sunday.

Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India's women's football team lost 0-8 to a clinical Russia in their second international friendly on Sunday.

The Blue Tigresses conceded five goals before half-time, being overwhelmed after a 0-4 loss in the first friendly.

Darina Ishmukhametova, Marine Achoian, and Natalia Mashina each scored two goals for Russia.

Russia exploited India's defensive gaps with fluent combinations and pace throughout the match.

Two quick goals early in the second half further extended Russia's lead, with the scoring completed in the 74th minute.

India suffered a 0-8 defeat to a clinical Russia in their second women's international football friendly here on Sunday.

Having offered resistance for much of the first half in the 0-4 loss in the first friendly, the Blue Tigresses were overwhelmed this time, conceding five goals before the interval itself.

Russia's Dominant First Half Performance

Darina Ishmukhametova, Marine Achoian and Natalia Mashina scored twice each, while Daiana Kishmakhova and Elizaveta Semenova also found the net for Russia.

Russia combined fluently to stretch India's defence and repeatedly used their pace to expose gaps.

The opening goal arrived in the 21st minute. Ksenia Dolgova advanced down the left and delivered a low cross. Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi spilled the ball, allowing Ishmukhametova to slot home the rebound.

Four minutes later, Achoian produced a spectacular second. Collecting a loose ball around 30 yards from goal, she weaved through a succession of Indian defenders before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the top-right corner.

In the 29th minute, Azalia Zalmieva and Achoian combined to create the third goal. Achoian threaded a fine pass between the Indian defenders for Kishmakhova, whose run from the right went unchecked. With India's defence caught out by the movement and precision of the exchange, Kishmakhova finished at the near post.

The fourth came from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute.

Kira Petukhova, who scored twice in the first friendly, made a jinking run into the box, evading several challenges before Juli Kishan brought her down. Ishmukhametova stepped up and sent Monalisha the wrong way.

Another defensive giveaway brought Russia their fifth before half-time.

Ishmukhametova intercepted a loose Indian pass on the right and turned provider for Achoian.

The midfielder went past Dhurga's challenge before beating Monalisha for her second goal of the evening.

Second Half Onslaught Continues

There was little respite after the restart. Substitute and debutant goalkeeper Nandini had barely settled into the contest when Russia added two more goals in quick succession.

In the 50th minute, Natalia Mashina intercepted a loose pass from Cindy Colney and ran through unchallenged before beating Nandini in a one-on-one situation.

A minute later, another poor clearance presented Mashina with possession inside the penalty area.

Left unmarked, she put her finish through Nandini's legs to make it 7-0.

Russia completed the scoring in the 74th minute. A long throw into the box found Mashina, who worked the ball back towards Elizaveta Semenova at the edge of the area.

Semenova controlled it, created space with a deft movement and drove a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.