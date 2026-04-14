India U-17 Women's Team Loses To Russia In Second Friendly Match

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points India Under-17 women's team lost 0-3 to Russia in a friendly match as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

Valeria Menyailova scored twice for Russia, who dominated the game against India.

Defensive errors and missed opportunities hampered India's chances of a comeback against Russia.

India U-17 women's team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Russia in the second of its three friendly matches in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.

Valeria Menyailova struck twice early in the second half (49th minute, 52nd) after Sofia Svyatnaya (18th) had opened the scoring.

The Young Tigresses, coached by Italian Pamela Conti, are using these matches to prepare for next month's all-important AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup in China.

India had lost 0-4 in the first game against Russia three days ago.

Sofia Svyatnaya Gives Russia Lead

Russia began on the front foot and nearly went ahead as early as the second minute. Menyailova was played through inside the box and showed neat footwork to get past Divyani Linda, but her close-range effort was denied by a sharp save from goalkeeper Munni.

India, however, took time to settle into the contest. Their first shot on target arrived in the 13th minute when Valaina Fernandes tried her luck from distance, but it was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Emelianova Anastasiya.

Despite India's growing involvement, Russia broke the deadlock in the 18th minute through an unfortunate error. Sofia Svyatnaya floated in a free-kick from the left that should have been a routine take for Munni, but the goalkeeper misjudged the flight, allowing the ball to slip and roll over the line.

The setback sparked a response from the Young Tigresses, who began to push higher up the pitch and create openings. Their best opportunity of the half came in the 32nd minute when Valaina skipped past her marker and aimed a curling effort towards the far corner.

Emelianova, however, reacted swiftly to dive and parry the ball away, preserving Russia's lead going into the break.

India's Defenders Struggle

India's hopes of a comeback were dented early in the second half following a defensive lapse. In the 49th minute, a sequence of poor backpasses proved costly. Ritu Badaik initiated the move under pressure, and captain Elizabed Lakra's attempted clearance only made matters worse. Menyailova capitalised, intercepting the loose ball before rounding Munni and finishing calmly to double Russia's advantage.

The hosts extended their lead soon after with a well-worked move in the 52nd minute. Mira Kuznetsova threaded a precise through pass to Menyailova, who made no mistake in front of goal, dispatching a powerful right-footed strike to make it 3-0.

The two teams will meet once more in the final friendly on April 17.